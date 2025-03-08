Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score (Mar. 7) | 2025 Unrivaled

Rose BC went up against Lunar Owls BC on Friday at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

The matchup is the battle of Unrivaled's top two teams. Both teams also have clinched a playoff berth. Coming into the game, Lunar Owls (11-1) had a three-game winning streak. On the other hand, Rose is No. 2 with a 7-5 record.

Lunar Owls started its usual trio of Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Allisha Gray, while Angel Reese, Chelsea Gray and Brittney Sykes started the game for Rose.

Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Rose BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Angel Reese 10 8 1 1 1 4 5-11 0-0 0-1 Chelsea Gray 8 2 2 2 0 1 3-10 2-4 0-0 Brittney Sykes 2 5 2 0 0 1 1-6 0-1 0-0 Azura Stevens 6 6 1 1 0 0 3-7 0-3 0-0 Lexie Hull 4 3 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 1-1 Kahleah Copper DNP - - - - - - - - Ariel Atkins DNP - - - - - - - -

Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Skylar Diggins-Smith 10 0 0 1 2 1 4-8 0-2 1-1 Allisha Gray 7 4 1 1 0 1 3-9 1-3 0-1 Napheesa Collier 2 5 1 0 0 1 1-6 0-2 0-0 Shakira Austin 9 3 0 0 0 1 4-5 0-0 1-3 Courtney Williams 2 4 1 1 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 Cameron Brink DNP - - - - - - - -

Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC game summary

Rose BC had a 16-15 lead over Lunar Owls at the end of the first quarter. Chelsea Gray scored eight points on 3-for-7 shooting for Rose, while Skylar Diggins-Smith had six points (3-for-5 shooting) for Lunar Owls.

The game was tied at 30 heading into halftime break. Angel Reese already had 10 points and eight rebounds on 5-for-11 shooting.

This is a live copy.

