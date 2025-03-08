  • home icon
  Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score (Mar. 7) | 2025 Unrivaled

Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score (Mar. 7) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 08, 2025 02:06 GMT
Rose v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Rose v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

Rose BC went up against Lunar Owls BC on Friday at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

The matchup is the battle of Unrivaled's top two teams. Both teams also have clinched a playoff berth. Coming into the game, Lunar Owls (11-1) had a three-game winning streak. On the other hand, Rose is No. 2 with a 7-5 record.

Lunar Owls started its usual trio of Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Allisha Gray, while Angel Reese, Chelsea Gray and Brittney Sykes started the game for Rose.

Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Rose BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Angel Reese10811145-110-00-1
Chelsea Gray8222013-102-40-0
Brittney Sykes2520011-60-10-0
Azura Stevens6611003-70-30-0
Lexie Hull4310001-30-11-1
Kahleah CopperDNP--------
Ariel AtkinsDNP--------
Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Skylar Diggins-Smith10001214-80-21-1
Allisha Gray7411013-91-30-1
Napheesa Collier2510011-60-20-0
Shakira Austin9300014-50-01-3
Courtney Williams2411011-20-00-0
Cameron BrinkDNP--------
Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC game summary

Rose BC had a 16-15 lead over Lunar Owls at the end of the first quarter. Chelsea Gray scored eight points on 3-for-7 shooting for Rose, while Skylar Diggins-Smith had six points (3-for-5 shooting) for Lunar Owls.

The game was tied at 30 heading into halftime break. Angel Reese already had 10 points and eight rebounds on 5-for-11 shooting.

This is a live copy.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
