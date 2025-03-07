Rose BC vs Lunar Owls Prediction and Preview for March 7 | Unrivaled 2025 

Rose BC versus Lunar Owls is one of two Unrivaled games scheduled to take place on Friday. This is gearing up to be an exciting contest between two of the best teams in the league. The Lunar Owls are coming into this game off an impressive 92-79 win against the Phantom BC on Monday. Napheesa Collier led her team, recording 33 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Following this win, the team extended its lead at the top of the table and now has a record of 11-1. On the other hand, Rose BC also won their latest matchup against the Laces thanks to an impressive performance from Chelsea Gray who recorded 26 points, five rebounds and seven assists. The team now sits second on the table with a 7-5 record.

So far, the Lunar Owls and Rose BC have played two games against each other this season. Now, both teams will be looking to grab the tie-breaker in what will be their final regular season game against each other.

Rose BC vs Lunar Owls Preview

The Owls first defeated Rose BC on Jan. 18, 2025. The Owls got away with a nine-point win thanks to a stellar effort from Napheesa Collier and Allisha Gray who combined for 52 points. Collier finished this game with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists while Gray racked up 21 points, nine rebounds and an assist.

Rose BC came to life during their second season meeting on Feb. 21, 2025, and defeated the Owls following excellent showings from Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese. Gray played 25 minutes that night, recording 26 points, six rebounds and five assists. Reese recorded 22 points, 21 rebounds and two assists.

Interestingly enough, their game from Feb. 21, 2025, is the only game that the Owls have lost. It’ll be interesting to see whether Rose BC can rally and hand the Owls their second loss of the season tonight.

Rose BC vs Lunar Owls Prediction

The Lunar Owls have by far been the best team in the Unrivaled League this season. Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Allisha Gray together make up one of the most potent starting lineups in the league, one that will undoubtedly cause problems for Rose BC tonight.

Expect the Owls to keep their good run going and extend their winning streak to four in a row after defeating Rose BC tonight.

