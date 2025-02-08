  • home icon
Rose BC vs Mist BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 7) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 08, 2025 02:12 GMT
Rose BC vs Mist BC player stats and box score for Feb. 7 game. [photo: @rosebc/IG, @mistbc/IG]

Rose BC and Mist BC faced each other on Friday, the second meeting between the two teams this season. Rose, which won the first encounter 71-66, hopes to get another W at the expense of the Breanna Stewart-led team.

Angel Reese, Kahleah Copper and Azura Stevens combined for 18 points to help Rose take a 23-14 first-quarter lead. Chelsea Gray contributed three points, three assists and two rebounds. She efficiently ran her team's plays to push them to a good start.

Jewell Loyd and DiJonai Carrington paced Mist in the opening frame with 10 points combined. Stewie had two points, one rebound and one block.

The second quarter was a seesaw battle between Rose and Mist. Angel Reese and Co. tried to pull away a few times, but Mist stubbornly kept in step. The first half ended with Rose holding a 40-31 advantage.

Rose BC vs Mist BC player stats and box score

Rose BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Angel Reese97110
Kahleah Copper105010
Chelsea Gray94500
Lexie Hull2 4 100
Azura Stevens104 010
Brittney Sykes0 0 000

Mist BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Breanna Stewart62002
Rickea Jackson75100
Jewell Loyd61210
DiJonai Carrington6 4 000
Aaliyah Edwards4 0 000
Courtney Vandersloot2 1 101

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
