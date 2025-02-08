Rose BC vs Mist BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 7) | 2025 Unrivaled

Rose BC and Mist BC faced each other on Friday, the second meeting between the two teams this season. Rose, which won the first encounter 71-66, hopes to get another W at the expense of the Breanna Stewart-led team.
Angel Reese, Kahleah Copper and Azura Stevens combined for 18 points to help Rose take a 23-14 first-quarter lead. Chelsea Gray contributed three points, three assists and two rebounds. She efficiently ran her team's plays to push them to a good start.
Jewell Loyd and DiJonai Carrington paced Mist in the opening frame with 10 points combined. Stewie had two points, one rebound and one block.
The second quarter was a seesaw battle between Rose and Mist. Angel Reese and Co. tried to pull away a few times, but Mist stubbornly kept in step. The first half ended with Rose holding a 40-31 advantage.
Rose BC vs Mist BC player stats and box score
Rose BC player stats and box score
Mist BC player stats and box score
