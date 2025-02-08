Rose BC vs Mist BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 7) | 2025 Unrivaled

Rose BC and Mist BC faced each other on Friday, the second meeting between the two teams this season. Rose, which won the first encounter 71-66, hopes to get another W at the expense of the Breanna Stewart-led team.

Angel Reese, Kahleah Copper and Azura Stevens combined for 18 points to help Rose take a 23-14 first-quarter lead. Chelsea Gray contributed three points, three assists and two rebounds. She efficiently ran her team's plays to push them to a good start.

Jewell Loyd and DiJonai Carrington paced Mist in the opening frame with 10 points combined. Stewie had two points, one rebound and one block.

The second quarter was a seesaw battle between Rose and Mist. Angel Reese and Co. tried to pull away a few times, but Mist stubbornly kept in step. The first half ended with Rose holding a 40-31 advantage.

Rose BC vs Mist BC player stats and box score

Rose BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Angel Reese 9 7 1 1 0 Kahleah Copper 10 5 0 1 0 Chelsea Gray 9 4 5 0 0 Lexie Hull 2 4 1 0 0 Azura Stevens 10 4 0 1 0 Brittney Sykes 0 0 0 0 0

Mist BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Breanna Stewart 6 2 0 0 2 Rickea Jackson 7 5 1 0 0 Jewell Loyd 6 1 2 1 0 DiJonai Carrington 6 4 0 0 0 Aaliyah Edwards 4 0 0 0 0 Courtney Vandersloot 2 1 1 0 1

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

