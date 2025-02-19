  • home icon
Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score (Feb. 18) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 19, 2025 01:10 GMT
The Unrivaled 3-on-3 returned to action on Tuesday at the Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida. In the first match of the two-game slate, the Rose BC faced the Vinyl BC.

Both teams are on an identical 3-4 record in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. This is the second meeting between the two clubs.

Rose started Angel Reese, Lexie Hull and Chelsea Gray, while Rhyne Howard, Arike Ogunbowale and Dearica Hamby started for Vinyl.

Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Rose BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Angel Reese8900012-30-02-2
Lexie Hull0411000-50-30-0
Chelsea Gray11221025-111-40-0
Brittney Sykes10201025-110-30-0
Azura Stevens0830230-10-00-0
Kahleah CopperDNP--------
also-read-trending Trending

Vinyl BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Rhyne Howard15113104-113-62-2
Arike Ogunbowale0221010-60-30-0
Dearica Hamby4510102-80-30-0
Aliyah Boston5301101-30-02-2
Rae Burrell2112020-60-01-2
Jordin CanadaDNP--------
Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC game summary

At the end of the first quarter, Rose BC led Vinyl BC 13-2. Rose took advantange of Vinyl's 1-for-19 shooting and ended the period with an 11-0 run. Chelsea Gray had nine points, while Dearica Hamby scored the lone basket for Vinyl.

In the second quarter, Vinyl scored 24 points but Rose still led 29-26 heading into the break. Rhyne Howard scored 15 points in the period after missing her first five attempts. She went 4-for-6 in the quarter, including 3-for-4 from the 3-point line.

This is a developing story.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
हिन्दी