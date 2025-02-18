Rose BC vs Vinyl BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 18 | Unrivaled 2025

Rose BC will take on Vinyl BC in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 women's basketball competition this on Tuesday with both teams looking to get back to the .500 mark. The league standings are starting to take shape with just a month left before the championship game. Rose and Vinyl are currently tied for No. 3 with 3-4 records.

Ad

The Unlimited tournament's fast-paced and open style of play has provided plenty of entertainment and allowed players to show off their skills. On Tuesday, fans will be able to catch some of the game's biggest stars in action with Angel Reese, Arike Ogunbowale, Aaliyah Boston, Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Cooper all set to feature.

Rose BC vs Vinyl BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Arike Ogunbowale of the Vinyl BC grabs a rebound over Chelsea Gray of the Rose at Wayfair Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Rose BC coach Nola Henry has stayed consistent with their starting group throughout the tournament and should begin the game with Kahleah Cooper, Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray.

Ad

Trending

Azurá Stevens has been one of the top performers off the bench, recording 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over seven games. Lexie Hull and Brittney Sykes will also need to play a big role if the Rose hopes to pull off a win on Tuesday.

Rose BC depth chart:

Guards Forwards Centers Kahleah Coopers Angel Reese Azurá Stevens Chelsea Gray Lexie Hull Brittney Sykes

Ad

The Vinyl have also stayed loyal to their starters. Arike Ogunbowale, Dearica Hamby and Jordin Canada have been the preferred starting combination over the first seven games.

Rhyne Howard has stood out coming off the bench. The talented shooting guard is averaging 17.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 2.0 apg. The Indiana Fever's 6-foot-5 center Aliyah Boston has also been one of the team's key players.

The Vinyl BC depth chart:

Guards Forwards Centers Arike Ogunbowale Dearica Hamby Aliyah Boston Jordin Canada Rae Burrell Rhyne Howard

Ad

Rose BC vs Vinyl BC Players to watch

Kahleah Cooper has been a central figure in the Rose's offense over the first half of the tournament. The veteran guard leads the team in scoring with 16.6 ppg. She is also contributing 6.6 rpg and 0.6 apg.

Dearica Hamby helped Team USA take home a medal at the 3-on-3 competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the similar format used at Unrivaled seems to be suiting her. Over five games, Hamby is averaging 21.2 ppg and ranks third overall in the league in the category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback