Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC Prediction and Preview for Jan. 17 | Unrivaled 2025

Rose BC and Vinyl BC are the co-headliners of the opening of the Unrivaled, a debuting 3x3 league co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. After the Mist BC and Lunar Owls open the competition, the Angel Reese-led squad and Aliyah Boston’s team will take center stage.

Rose coach Nola Henry has Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray (captain), Lexie Hull, Azura Stevens, Brittney Sykes and Reese in the lineup. The team began training together late in December, ahead of the inaugural tip-off.

Meanwhile, Reese’s former Chicago Sky coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, will guide the Boston-led team. Rae Burrell, Jordin Canada, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale (captain) also play for Weatherspoon.

Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC preview, prediction and predicted starting lineups

The game will start at 8:00 PM ET at the Wayfair Arena in Miami. Basketball fans can also stream the action via Max.

Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC Preview

Rose is the only team in the tournament where the players suited up for different teams in the WNBA last season. Copper is the Mercury resident gunner, while Reese is the Sky All-Star. Hull (Fever), Stevens (Sparks) and Sykes (Mystics) all played for different teams.

Chemistry might be the biggest question mark for the team. How the players adapted to each other after roughly three weeks of training will come out on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vinyl could be a little ahead in chemistry than their opponents. Howard and Canada are Atlanta Dream teammates. Rae Burrell and Dearica Hamby played with the LA Sparks last season. Teresa Weatherspoon could lean on their familiarity to have an advantage against Nola Henry’s squad.

Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC predicted starting lineup

Chelsea Gray will likely open the game as the Rose floor general. Shooter Kaleah Copper could join her while Angel Reese completes the starting lineup.

Vinyl could counter that lineup with Aliyah Boston, Arike Ogunbowale and Rhyne Howard.

Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC prediction

Rose has shooters and the inside presence of Angel Reese to beat any team, but chemistry is a big question mark. Vinyl has the advantage of familiarity and is solid across the lineup. Even with Reese around, stopping Boston might prove to be difficult.

If Rose chooses to double Boston in the post, Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard and Vinyl’s gunners will get daylight to shoot.

