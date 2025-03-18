"Rose on these h**s" - Angel Reese takes sly shot at skeptics while celebrating Rose BC’s Unrivaled victory

Angel Reese and Rose BC won the inaugural Unrivaled 3x3 basketball championship on Monday. After being named its first-ever Defensive Player of the Year, Reese was forced to watch from the sidelines as her teammates picked up a win over Laces BC in the semifinals on Sunday due to a wrist injury.

Reese was again listed on the team's injury report on Monday, with Rose BC earning a 62-54 win over Vinyl to win the championship.

On Tuesday, Reese reacted to the season on Instagram, shouting out her teammates as "dawgs" while taking a shot at other players in the league that she and Rose BC turned into "food."

"For 10 weeks, I hung with some dawgs but also turned some “dawgs” into FOOD. Thank you @unrivaledbasketball for allowing me to be apart of history.

"Even though it was an “inuagural season,” the expectations were through the roof & I’m proud to say I was apart of HISTORY. First Year UNRIVALED CHAMPIONS. BTA!! ROSE ON THESE H****," Reese captioned.

Reese finished the regular season averaging 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 15.5 minutes per game. She led the league in rebounds, while helping fuel Rose BC to the second best record in the regular season.

"This is the standard for what WE DESERVE" - Angel Reese shouts out Unrivaled for experience in inaugural season while taking a shot at the WNBA

In addition to taking aim at skeptics by shouting out Rose BC for turning "dawgs into FOOD," Angel Reese also highlighted the facilities provided by Unrivaled.

It wasn't the first time that Reese has raved about how Unrivaled treated its players. In January, she posted about the incredible experience she had in Miami, highlighting the amenities provided by the league.

"We get to workout, use the weight room, create new bonds/friendships, get treatment, get massages, use the sauna, getting 2 meals a day, and then a facial before I leave for the day??? yeah i love it here," Reese tweeted on Jan. 15.

She followed it up by praising the league while speaking to members of the press, saying that with the WNBA's CBA set to expire, Unrivaled is putting pressure on the WNBA by providing a gold-standard experience to its athletes.

In her post on Tuesday, Reese once again shouted out Unrivaled for taking care of its players.

"I created bonds with women that I would have never thought but I really needed that will last a lifetime," Reese wrote. "I was able to grow, learn, make mistakes, build confidence, cry, laugh, smell my flowers, beat the odds & understand the value of what it’s like to be treated like a pro. This is the standard for what WE DESERVE."

While there's still plenty of time for Unrivaled to figure things out before next season, it's likely that when action tips off, Reese will be there.

