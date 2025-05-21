"Ryan Clark is pillow texting with Angel Reese" - Jason Whitlock torches ex-Super Bowl champ over alleged involvement in Sky star's journey

Sports analyst Jason Whitlock grilled former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark for his involvement with Angel Reese. Reese has been the talk of the town around the WNBA after her altercation with Caitlin Clark in the season-opening game.

Jason Whitlock revealed that Clark told him that he and Reese had been exchanging text messages. Whitlock explained how Reese would rant at Clark and tell him about her everyday struggles. This didn't sit well with the sports analyst as he believes Clark tolerated her attitude instead of fixing it.

"What Ryan Clark is saying is, 'Hey man! I text with Angel Reese all the time. And she told me about all she's going through,'" Whitlock said on his show 'Fearless'. "He's afraid to correct Reese. ... But because we worship women, we're afraid to tell her that because we don't want to lose access to that special spot between her thighs."

Jason Whitlock doubled down on what he said on his show and reposted the video on X, formerly Twitter.

"Ryan Clark is pillow texting with Angel Reese," Whitlock wrote. "He’s married, with kids, and he’s going out of his way in an attempt at being a mentor to Angel Reese. All of this is way out of line."

Angel Reese addresses hate speech from fans

Angel Reese was on the receiving end of hate speech, racism and discrimination after what took place between her and Caitlin Clark. Reese was very appreciative of the WNBA for swiftly commencing an investigation.

The Sky star wants a safe working environment for herself and all the women in the league.

"Yeah, obviously, like I said, they understand that this is the priority," Reese said. "Obviously, there's no place for this. And they preached, I think, two days before they put out no hate, no speech. And obviously, the women in this league, they know that and know there's no space for that. And I believe that every player in this league deserves to be treated with respect and want to come to work and just have fun and have a great environment to work at."

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever thrashed the Chicago Sky with 93-58 scoreline. Clark proved her dominance with a triple-double performance to seal the deal for Indiana.

