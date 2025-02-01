"Sabrina can't f*cking guard": Angel Reese questions Sabrina Ionescu's defense as video goes viral

The inaugural season of Unrivaled continued play on Friday night, as Angel Reese's Rose Basketball Club squared off against Sabrina Ionescu's Phantom Basketball Club. Some of the WNBA's biggest stars competed in Friday's matchup including Reese and Ionescu.

Looking to pick up their second win of the season, Rose attempted to take advantage of a mismatch on the offensive end, attacking Ionescu in the post. During a timeout, Reese called out Ionescu's defense as Rose looked to build on their game plan. Footage of Reese's statement surfaced during the game and went viral on X.

"They can't stop it," Reese told her coach and teammates in the huddle. "(Sabrina Ionescu) can't f**king guard."

Despite her confidence, Reese and her Rose BC squad fell 75-63 to Phantom BC, falling to 1-4 on the season. They have lost back-to-back contests since recording their first win of the season over Mist Basketball Club on Saturday.

Reese notched up an efficient 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal on the defensive end.

Sabrina Ionescu shines versus Angel Reese's Rose

Although she struggled on the defensive end of the floor, Sabrina Ionescu made her mark on offense versus Reese's Rose. Ionescu led all scorers in Friday's contest and was efficient from the floor as she led her Phantom team to victory.

She scored 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting, connecting on 7-of-10 3-point attempts. Ionescu added nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in a near-triple-double effort to help Phantom advance to 2-3 on the season.

Natasha Cloud, Satou Sabally and Brittney Griner scored in double figures to round out the winning effort. Cloud scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, Sabally scored 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting, connecting on 3-of-4 3-point attempts.

Griner led Phantom's bench unit with 12 points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist on 6-of-11 shooting. Phantom limited Rose to just 18.8% shooting on 3-point attempts, allowing just three makes in 16 attempts.

