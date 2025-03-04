Sabrina Ionescu delivers 2-word reaction to investing in NWSL’s Bay FC

Sabrina Ionescu is expanding her horizons way beyond the spheres of the basketball world. After becoming the WNBA champion with the New York Liberty in 2024, the three-time All-Star is testing the waters of another sport.

On Monday, Goal.com reported that Ionescu will be joining the National Women's Soccer League's newest franchise Bay Football Club as an investor and commercial advisor.

The Liberty star confirmed the news on her Instagram handle. She shared a reel the new NWSL franchise's Instagram post on her Instagram story and accompanied a two-word reaction in the caption of her upload:

"Let's gooooooooo."

Ionescu shares a two-word reaction on joining the Bay FC. (Credits: @sabrina_i/Instagram)

The NY Liberty star is one of the most popular women's athletes in the United States, and her involvement in a rising soccer league such as the NWSL is sure to benefit the league. Soccer is still not a big sport in the USA, trailing behind football and basketball.

However, Ionescu's efforts to promote the sport and the women playing the sport professionally at a high level shows her dedication to bringing forward her fellow female athletes.

Sabrina Ionescu is currently playing in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled while the WNBA is in the offseason. She represents Phantom BC and is averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Sabrina Ionescu reveals reason behind joining NWSL's Bay FC

The Bay FC post that Sabrina Ionescu shared on her Instagram story on Monday featured a brief interview of the NY Liberty star in which e she revealed the reason for joining the women's soccer team.

The three-time All-Star started the interview by expressing her excitement to be a part of the team. She then dove into her reason and credited her roots for being a big factor in her decision.

"I was a young girl that wanted to grow up and be an athlete and was able to do so because of the resources I had in the Bay Area," Ionescu said. "Being able to be a part of Bay FC and just be there to be able to support a lot of these athletes and kind of bring in those resources that I have."

Ionescu said that she hoped to be a beacon for the players and provide them with the knowledge and resources she has as a professional athlete. As the video ends, the Liberty star demonstrated her soccer skills as she successfully juggled a soccer ball.

