Sabrina Ionescu drops 2-word reaction on Liberty's new 6-foot-3 forward

Sabrina Ionescu reacted to the New York Liberty's latest addition with a social media post. The veteran guard is coming off a championship season with the New Yorkers, playing a key role in the franchise's first-ever WNBA title.

The Liberty didn't have much to do to improve the team, as they retained their core. While they lost Courtney Vandersloot in free agency, New York made an interesting move to stay as one of the best teams in the competition.

Many fans were ecstatic after the team announced Isabelle Harrison's signing on Instagram. Besides the supporters, Harrison's new teammate Ionescu shared the post on her Instagram story, adding a two-word message to celebrate the move.

"wohoooo welcome 🤗," the former No. 1 overall pick captioned the post.

Ionescu's story

Harrison played for the Chicago Sky in the 2024 season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 39.9% from the field and 82.0% from the free-throw line in 36 games.

Fans expressed their disagreement with her departure from the Sky on social media, while Liberty supporters were ecstatic to find out they were getting Harrison.

The Liberty are the team to beat in 2025 and the front office made specific moves to try to stay atop the league.

Sabrina Ionescu shares opinion on Caitlin Clark's challenges in WNBA

Sabrina Ionescu went from being an overhyped prospect to one of the biggest stars in the WNBA in the last five years. She's now trying to help out younger players like Caitlin Clark to navigate through the challenges of the pros. In an interview with USA Today on Feb. 9, Ionescu said she wanted to help Clark while she prepared for the W.

The former No.1 overall pick said that Clark now has a target on her back due to the league's competitive nature and what everybody wants to achieve in the competition. Ionescu added:

"So it has been really fun to see what she has been able to do, and knowing that there’s so many young girls that are looking up to her and want to accomplish what she has so far."

Clark and the Indiana Fever might be one of the biggest threats to Ionescu and the Liberty this upcoming season.

