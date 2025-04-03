Sabrina Ionescu drops 3-word reaction as she shares snap of husband Hroniss Grasu hitting golf course

With just under two months remaining ahead of the start of the 2025 WNBA season, Sabrina Ionescu is using the offseason to "rest and recharge", spending quality time with her husband, Hroniss Grasu.

The New York Liberty star took to Instagram on Wednesday to proudly share a snap of Grasu hitting the golf course, coupled with a three-word reaction.

"In his element," Ionescu captioned her IG story.

Ionescu drops 3-word reaction as she shares snap of husband hitting golf course (Image: @sabrina_i)

While she is enjoying her offseason time, Sabrina Ionescu continues to cater to her off-court responsibilities while doing so. Earlier this week, the reigning WNBA champion shared snaps from their vacation in Southeast Asia, which also included some work commitments as she was on her first Nike signature athlete tour.

"rest and recharge🌴🌺☀️🌊" Ionescu captioned the post.

Sabrina Ionescu is amid a well-earned break as she is coming off arguably her busiest professional year yet, pushing her limit both on and off the court.

Ionescu earned her first Olympic gold medal, her first WNBA championship and also participated in the Unrivaled 3x3 league's inaugural season. She also had various off-court stints with many brand endorsement deals that she signed over the past few years, given her rising influence in women's basketball.

Sabrina Ionescu opens up about her husband Hroniss Grasu's support during her busiest year yet

In an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this year, Sabrina Ionescu opened up about her husband Hroniss Grasu's support during the past year. Ionescu shared how Grasu sacrificed his NFL career to be a part of hers, citing his support as a big part of her success.

"Yeah, definitely a crazy year. There’s no secret as to why I did have my best year because I was able to have him here with me, and that was a big part. I wouldn’t have had the year that I had if he wasn’t able to commit himself to being by my side through it all," Ionescu said.

"He put aside his NFL career and was able to be in New York, watch all the games, be a part of the championship run, and come to the Olympics. It was fun to have him there and not have to share that experience over the phone. It’s that level of sacrifice that comes with marriage."

Hroniss Grasu is an NFL center who last played for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2021 to 2023. Grasu and Ionescu have known each other since their days together at Oregon College, and the couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 10.

