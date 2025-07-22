Sabrina Ionescu and her husband share the sweetest moment with Scottie Scheffler after landmark milestone

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and her husband, Hroniss Grasu, shared a sweet moment with professional golfer Scottie Scheffler following his victory in The Open Championship on Sunday.Ionescu shared a photograph of herself, her husband and Scheffler celebrating his landmark milestone together on Monday.Sabrina Ionescu’s Instagram story.Grasu and Ionescu were also spotted together during the WNBA’s All-Star weekend. The former Las Vegas Raiders center was courtside supporting his wife, who competed in and won the WNBA’s 3-point contest. Ionescu defeated Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Lexie Hull and Sonia Citron to win the contest.The Liberty guard first met her husband at the University of Oregon, where they started off their respective careers.The pair got engaged in 2023 after Grasu planned a surprise proposal for the WNBA star. They tied the knot a year later in March. The athletes organized a modest ceremony in Laguna Beach, California, attended by their close friends and family.Grasu was drafted with the No. 71 pick of the third round in the 2015 NFL draft. He has been in the NFL for seven seasons playing for the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and the Raiders.&quot;Loving every step of life with you&quot;: Sabrina Ionescu wrote a heartfelt message for Hroniss GrasuIn March, Sabrina Ionescu shared unseen pictures from her wedding and wrote a heartfelt message for her husband, Hroniss Grasu, in celebration of their one-year anniversary.Ionescu shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote:&quot;1 year down, forever to go🤍. Loving every step of life with you🕊️. 3.10.24.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt has been quite a year for Ionescu since she tied the knot with Grasu. Since her marriage in March 2024, she has won her first WNBA championship with the Liberty and made her fourth All-Star appearance this past week.She has been key for New York, averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists through 20 appearances this season. Thanks to her, the Liberty (15-6) holds the second position in the league, trailing the Minnesota Lynx (20-4) by three and a half games in first place.Ionescu and Co. will return to the court on Tuesday to play their fourth game of the season against the Indiana Fever.