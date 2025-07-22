  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sabrina Ionescu
  • Sabrina Ionescu and her husband share the sweetest moment with Scottie Scheffler after landmark milestone

Sabrina Ionescu and her husband share the sweetest moment with Scottie Scheffler after landmark milestone

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:14 GMT
Sabrina Ionescu and her husband share the sweetest moment with Scottie Scheffler
Sabrina Ionescu and her husband share the sweetest moment with Scottie Scheffler (Credits: Getty and Imagn)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and her husband, Hroniss Grasu, shared a sweet moment with professional golfer Scottie Scheffler following his victory in The Open Championship on Sunday.

Ad

Ionescu shared a photograph of herself, her husband and Scheffler celebrating his landmark milestone together on Monday.

Sabrina Ionescu&rsquo;s Instagram story.
Sabrina Ionescu’s Instagram story.

Grasu and Ionescu were also spotted together during the WNBA’s All-Star weekend. The former Las Vegas Raiders center was courtside supporting his wife, who competed in and won the WNBA’s 3-point contest. Ionescu defeated Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Lexie Hull and Sonia Citron to win the contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Liberty guard first met her husband at the University of Oregon, where they started off their respective careers.

The pair got engaged in 2023 after Grasu planned a surprise proposal for the WNBA star. They tied the knot a year later in March. The athletes organized a modest ceremony in Laguna Beach, California, attended by their close friends and family.

Grasu was drafted with the No. 71 pick of the third round in the 2015 NFL draft. He has been in the NFL for seven seasons playing for the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and the Raiders.

Ad

"Loving every step of life with you": Sabrina Ionescu wrote a heartfelt message for Hroniss Grasu

In March, Sabrina Ionescu shared unseen pictures from her wedding and wrote a heartfelt message for her husband, Hroniss Grasu, in celebration of their one-year anniversary.

Ionescu shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote:

"1 year down, forever to go🤍. Loving every step of life with you🕊️. 3.10.24."
Ad
Ad

It has been quite a year for Ionescu since she tied the knot with Grasu. Since her marriage in March 2024, she has won her first WNBA championship with the Liberty and made her fourth All-Star appearance this past week.

She has been key for New York, averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists through 20 appearances this season. Thanks to her, the Liberty (15-6) holds the second position in the league, trailing the Minnesota Lynx (20-4) by three and a half games in first place.

Ionescu and Co. will return to the court on Tuesday to play their fourth game of the season against the Indiana Fever.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications