Sabrina Ionescu hyped after AJ Dybantsa and USA’s Nike Hoop Summit crew receives special surprise with signature kicks 

Sabrina Ionescu has been going around the world to market her signature shoes ahead of their title defense in the 2025 WNBA season. In another promotion of her signature kicks, the New York Liberty star surprised NBA prospect AJ Dybantsa and the entire Team USA Nike Hoop Summit Crew with the Sabrina 2s.

USA Basketball posted the players’ reactions on Instagram upon receiving the gifts with high school basketball players such as Dybantsa and Jaden Haralson and budding women’s basketball stars Mattie Francis, Aaliyah Crump, Sienna Betts, and Jazzy Davidson.

“Special 🇺🇸 @Nike Sabrina 2s for the whole crew 🤞 🇺🇸🌐 #NikeHoopSummit x @sabrina_i,” the caption said.

Ionescu commented on the post with three fire emojis as she saw the joyful looks the shoes brought to the high school basketball players.

“🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote.

The Sabrina 2s included a special white box, while the shoes boast a blue, red, and white colorway to represent the American flag for the young Team USA players. It also had the American flag at the back of the shoe’s heel.

The Liberty star’s Nike signature sneakers have risen into one of the most popular basketball shoes in the world today, following the success of her debut line, the Sabrina 1s, two years ago.

Ionescu’s shoe success came on the back of her WNBA championship run with the Liberty last season. She won her first-ever title since being drafted into the league in 2020. Last season, Ionescu averaged 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu opens up on her signature shoes’ Kobe Bryant comparisons

With the rise of Sabrina Ionescu’s shoes, the Sabrinas have been compared to the legendary Kobe Bryant line of sneakers. During a media session on March 13, amid the Philippine leg of her global tour, Ionescu opened up on the comparisons.

“It's been amazing. Obviously, it's the best sneaker,” she said. “So anytime you're able to be in that conversation is exciting.”

“Obviously for me, I've been excited to just be able to tell my story through my shoe, through so many colorways, and different stories that we've been able to tell,” she added.

Ionescu’s shoes have been one of the most worn sneakers in leagues today, like the Kobe ones during the LA Lakers’ heydays.

Ionescu has diversified the colorways for his shoes since their release on June. It also collaborated with the Philippine-based brand Titan, following the footsteps of LeBron James and Michael Jordan, who once partnered with the brand.

Despite her busy off-season schedules due to her endorsements, Ionescu also found time to play in the Unrivaled league to keep herself in shape ahead of the WNBA season.

