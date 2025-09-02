Sabrina Ionescu Injury Update: Liberty coach offers positive news on star guard's return

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been sidelined since the last week of August after picking up a toe injury in practice. She has missed three games, sitting out against the Connecticut Sun on August 26, the Washington Mystics on Thursday and the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.While New York has done well to hang on in her stead, winning two games and losing to the Mercury, the wait seems to be almost over after coach Sandy Brondello provided a positive update on Ionescu’s progress on Monday:“She knows her body,” Brondello said. “We don’t know if [she will play] tomorrow or not. … We’ll see.”While she is still listed as questionable, there is a slim chance of Sabrina Ionescu suiting up. She has made 36 appearances for the team this season, averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.Furthermore, Nyara Sabally, who has not suited up for the Liberty since mid-July, is also listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game. She has been limited to 15 appearances this season, averaging 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.For a large stretch of this season, Sabrina Ionescu and Co. were one of the top two teams in the league, second only to the Minnesota Lynx. However, the last few weeks have seen the Liberty struggle, dropping from second position in the standings to fifth.Sabrina Ionescu has put up an MVP-level campaign this seasonWhile she’s currently sidelined, the star guard has done more than enough to be considered one of the favorites for the MVP award. In a season where Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones have been limited to 27 appearances, Ionescu has led the charge for the team, keeping them afloat through difficult stretches.Her solid shooting from 3-point range and excellent playmaking have been the Liberty’s driving force whenever Stewart and Jones have been out. While the team doesn’t look as strong as it did last season, it’s still positioned to compete for the title.Despite her stellar play, many expect her to lose out on the MVP race to either A’ja Wilson or Napheesa Collier, both of whom have put up better numbers and led their team to more success in 2025.