Sabrina Ionescu puts herself in GOAT talk with Steph Curry and $440,000,000 Hollywood icon

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is coming off the back of another successful 3-point win at the WNBA All-Star Games. She was a guest on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she named her greatest basketball players of all time list.Ionescu, not surprisingly, named herself in the list. Added to the list were Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, teammate Breanna Stewart and, as a joke, $440 million Hollywood icon Adam Sandler.“I’m going with myself. I’m always gonna add myself. I’m going Stephen Curry… Kobe Bryant … Breanna Stewart because she’s my teammate and the GOAT. And then, I’m going Adam Sandler.”Ionescu won her second WNBA 3‑Point Contest at Indy. She scored 30 points in the final round, tying for second-most all-time. Her win was seen as redemption for her head-to-head loss to Steph Curry in the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.She earned $62,575 in prize money and pledged to split it between Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron (for bravery and effort) and her SI20 Foundation (supporting youth sports access).Ionescu and teammate Natasha Cloud won the Skills Challenge, giving the Liberty a notable contest sweep, the first in WNBA history with different winners.Sabrina Ionescu paid tribute to Steph Curry after 3-point contest winSabrina Ionescu took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to Steph Curry following her 3-point contest win at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Games. In the post on Instagram, she posed using Curry’s signature “night-night” celebration.“Night Night x2,” Ionescu wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIonescu comfortably beat reigning champ Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, who finished with 22 points.The former Oregon star is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the New York Liberty. She recorded 15 points, three rebounds and nine assists in the 98-77 win over the Indiana Fever on July 16.Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty wears a shirt saying &quot;Pay us what you owe us&quot; prior to the 2025 AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. - Source: GettyThe Liberty's next game is against the Fever on Tuesday at Barclays Center in New York. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET.