Sabrina Ionescu has Romanian music in mind after watching Luka Doncic light up to Serbian vibes

Sabrina Ionescu embraced her Romanian heritage after seeing the Lakers' star Luka Doncic light up to Serbian vibes. On Friday, the NY Liberty star shared the Athletic's post on Instagram. It contained a video from February in which the five-time NBA All-Star vibed to Serbian music.

The Liberty guard shared her thoughts on the video in the caption of her upload.

"I think I need to warm up to Romanian music in Barclays now."

Ionescu also shared a video from an event that had Romanian music playing in the background. It showed people dancing together to the rhythm. The library guard posted the video on her IG story to joke about what her practice sessions would look like with Romanian music:

"Me during warmups."

Ionescu reacts as Luka Doncic vibes to Serbian music. (Credits: @sabrina_i/Instagram)

Ionescu is of Romanian descent. Her parents migrated from communist Romania when the country was not the best place to live. The Liberty star's father Dan Ionescu migrated to the U.S.A. first in 1989.

After coming to the States, he settled in Northern California and started a LImousine business. He migrated his wife, Lilana Blaj, to the States in 1995. Sabrina was born in the States two years after her mother arrived in America.

Sabrina Ionescu updates her fans on recovery status

Sabrina Ionescu updated her fans on her recovery status. On Friday, the NY Liberty star shared a video on her Instagram with a motivational caption:

"The journey is the dream. Onward and upward."

The video shows the Liberty guard working out in an intense environment. The three-time WNBA All-Star shot and practiced with her trainer on weight exercises as well as strength training. She also participated in different shooting drills, including dribble-shooting and catch-and-shoot drills.

After the NY Liberty won the WNBA championship, Ionescu underwent a procedure to repair a ligament in her right thumb. She was injured during the WNBA finals. She got plenty of time to rehab the injury before testing out the waters with her injury recovery at the Unrivaled.

Ionescu played for Phantom BC in Unrivaled. She averaged 18.0 points, 70 rebounds and 4.1 assists in only nine games. The Liberty guard stopped playing for Phantom BC early as she had other commitments.

