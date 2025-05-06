Sabrina Ionescu's diamond drip turns heads at Met Gala and Satou Sabally has the perfect reaction

On Monday, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu was seen turning heads at the Met Gala with her stunning looks and diamond jewellery. Former Oregon teammate and Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally was seen reacting to Ionescu's look as she gave the perfect reaction. The 2024 Met Gala took place on May 5 and was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Ad

Sabrina Ionescu was one of the many WNBA stars who attended the annual haute couture fundraising festival and was seen donning a black outfit. The two-piece skirt and jacket were complemented by a white crop top on the inside, while she was also seen dripping in diamond jewellery.

The official WNBA Instagram account posted Sabrina Ionescu's Met Gala look on their profile, captioning the post with a short note:

"Sabrina Ionescu has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala ✨," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The NY Liberty star's former teammate, Satou Sabally, was among the comments section of the post as she expressed her thoughts on Ionescu's Gala look with a perfect response:

" Big diamoooonds 💎 @sabrina_i," she wrote.

Satou Sabally comments on Sabrina Ionescu's Met Gala look

Sabally's comment was fitting as the three-time WNBA All-Star was seen dripping with diamonds. Ionescu was photographed donning a pair of diamond earrings and a diamond necklace. She also adorned two bracelets and two rings on both her hands, all of which were made of diamonds.

Ad

Glistening as bright as her jewellery, it is safe to say that Ionescu had many people turning their heads during her Met Gala debut besides Satou Sabally.

New York Liberty trio takes on the Met Gala in a stylish manner alongside their team co-owner

The 2025 Met Gala saw many WNBA stars attend the fundraising event, including three New York Liberty stars. The reigning champions were well represented at the event, with three notable players marking their presence with an appearance.

Ad

Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones all attended the function as they were pictured alongside their team co-owner Clara Wu Tsai. The quartet was seen donning a chic look as the WNBA X (formerly Twitter) profile shared a glimpse of their dandy outfits:

"A nod to dandyism 👏 New York Liberty stars Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu joined owner Clara Wu Tsai on the Met Gala carpet. Their custom outfits, designed by Sergio Hudson, honor this year’s exhibition, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’" the caption read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 2025 Met Gala was held in New York and had a theme that was dubbed "Tailored For You." The event was co-chaired by rap artist A$AP Rocky, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and actor Colman Domingo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More