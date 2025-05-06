Sabrina Ionescu's diamond drip turns heads at Met Gala and Satou Sabally has the perfect reaction

On Monday, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu was seen turning heads at the Met Gala with her stunning looks and diamond jewellery. Former Oregon teammate and Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally was seen reacting to Ionescu's look as she gave the perfect reaction. The 2024 Met Gala took place on May 5 and was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Sabrina Ionescu was one of the many WNBA stars who attended the annual haute couture fundraising festival and was seen donning a black outfit. The two-piece skirt and jacket were complemented by a white crop top on the inside, while she was also seen dripping in diamond jewellery.
The official WNBA Instagram account posted Sabrina Ionescu's Met Gala look on their profile, captioning the post with a short note:
"Sabrina Ionescu has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala ✨," the caption read.
The NY Liberty star's former teammate, Satou Sabally, was among the comments section of the post as she expressed her thoughts on Ionescu's Gala look with a perfect response:
" Big diamoooonds 💎 @sabrina_i," she wrote.
Sabally's comment was fitting as the three-time WNBA All-Star was seen dripping with diamonds. Ionescu was photographed donning a pair of diamond earrings and a diamond necklace. She also adorned two bracelets and two rings on both her hands, all of which were made of diamonds.
Glistening as bright as her jewellery, it is safe to say that Ionescu had many people turning their heads during her Met Gala debut besides Satou Sabally.
New York Liberty trio takes on the Met Gala in a stylish manner alongside their team co-owner
The 2025 Met Gala saw many WNBA stars attend the fundraising event, including three New York Liberty stars. The reigning champions were well represented at the event, with three notable players marking their presence with an appearance.
Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones all attended the function as they were pictured alongside their team co-owner Clara Wu Tsai. The quartet was seen donning a chic look as the WNBA X (formerly Twitter) profile shared a glimpse of their dandy outfits:
"A nod to dandyism 👏 New York Liberty stars Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu joined owner Clara Wu Tsai on the Met Gala carpet. Their custom outfits, designed by Sergio Hudson, honor this year’s exhibition, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’" the caption read.
The 2025 Met Gala was held in New York and had a theme that was dubbed "Tailored For You." The event was co-chaired by rap artist A$AP Rocky, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and actor Colman Domingo.