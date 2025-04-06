Sabrina Ionescu steps in to break up online fan argument with wholesome response

Sabrina Ionescu has a massive fanbase around the globe. On Saturday, the WNBA champion had to step in and break up a heated exchange between two of her fans on social media, playing the role of peacemaker on this occasion.
The interaction between two of Ionescu's fans began when and account with the handle "@oceanaudria" reached out to the New York Liberty guard with a simple "hi." That led to another fan with the "@sabrinaisgoated" handle jumping into the conversation and attempting to protect Ionescu.
After a back and forth exchange that included a "get away from her," and a "this is between me and her," Ionescu intervened with a wholesome message to ensure she diffused the situation.
"Hi to you both," responded Ionecu.
Ionescu is regarded as one of the WNBA's premier players, and has been a great role model for the next generation of players.
Her close relationship with Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant was well documented, and she even spoke at the LA Laker legend's memorial service in 2020.
On the court, there isn't much that Ionescu hasn't accomplished. Since making the jump to the professional level in 2020 as the first overall pick, she has been selected to the All-Star Team three times.
Ionescu was a member of the USA team that went on to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, and also led the Liberty to their first WNBA title in 2024.
Sabrina Ionescu pays tribute to WNBA legend Diana Taurasi
There were plenty of changes and moves during the WNBA offseason and one of the big announcements was that veteran guard Diana Taurasi was officially retiring. After an illustrious 20-year career that included three WNBA titles and an MVP crown, the California native decided it was time to step away from the league.
Following the news, many current and former player paid tribute to the 42-year-old guard who helped build the league. In February, Sabrina Ionescu, who had a close relationship with Taurasi, shared a series of photos along with a heartfelt message for the former Phoenix Mercury star.
"Thank you," wrote Ionescu on her Instagram account.
Although there was an age gap between Ionescu and Taurasi, the two went head-to-head on several occasions. They were also teammates on the USA women's national team, and both won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.