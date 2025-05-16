Sabrina Ionescu teases possible 3-point contest reunion with Steph Curry

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu reflected on her experience competing against Stephen Curry during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. On Thursday's episode of the "Bird's Eye View with Sue Bird" podcast, Ionescu teased a possible rematch.
Ionescu discussed the possibility of a rematch or a new format for the 3-point contest. Her idea potentially involves partners or a team format, and she has talked about it with Curry.
"Steph and I have talked about it because I think we've kind of set the foundation and groundwork of what this could look like," Ionescu said (Timestamp: 5:33).
"We've thought about doing partners, about figuring out a way, whether we take last year's championship winner and then bring them into kind of the framework that we have laid out. I think it's a work in progress, but I will say it's something that we definitely want to do again at some point."
The Curry vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge in 2024 brought together two of the greatest shooters. Sabrina Ionescu had previously set a record for most points in a round of the WNBA 3-Point Contest with 37 points.
During the contest, Ionescu started strong, scoring 26 points, which would have won the men's 3-point competition that night. However, Curry came from behind, scoring 29 points with four consecutive shots in the final rack to win the challenge.
Ionescu made her first seven shots and went 8-for-9 on money balls. Her 26 points tied the highest single-round output in the NBA 3-Point Contest before their showdown.
Sabrina Ionescu opens up to feeling nervous during 3-point contest with Steph Curry
On Sue Bird's podcast, Sabrina Ionescu said she and Steph Curry were nervous during their historic 3-point showdown at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.
“I felt that, and he felt that,” Ionescu said (Timestamp: 0:30). “We both felt the pressure, like it was real. “We were nervous, like we were kinda talking before, but there were just these nerves and fidgety, which was weird because we weren’t really like trying to necessarily beat each other."
Ionescu, alongside Breanna Stewart, led the Liberty to a championship last season. Ionescu averaged 18.2 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game, shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.