Sabrina Ionescu wins hearts with genuine birthday tribute to Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant

By Serenity J. Bishop
Modified May 06, 2025 06:54 GMT
2024 WNBA Finals - Game Five - Source: Getty
2024 WNBA Finals - Game Five - Source: Getty

Sabrina Ionescu and the rest of the New York Liberty stars were out Monday night, showing off their fashionable attire at the 2025 Met Gala. Despite the chaos, Ionescu took a moment to wish a friend a happy birthday.

The guard shared a heartfelt message and photo of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant. The photo features Ionescu, Vanessa Bryant, and her daughter, Natalia.

Happy birthday queen V... love you @Vanessabryant
Sabrina Ionescu wishes Vanessa Bryanta a happy birthday (via Instagram/@sabrina_i)
Sabrina Ionescu wishes Vanessa Bryanta a happy birthday (via Instagram/@sabrina_i)

Ionescu's post was one of many posts Vanessa Bryant received on Instagram for her special day.

also-read-trending Trending

Vanessa Bryant reposted the Instagram story on her story, along with numerous posts she received from other friends and family, like celebrities Ciara, La La Anthony, and WNBA legend Candace Parker.

Parker posted two posts in honor of Vanessa Bryant's birthday.

"Happy Birthday Auntie V we love you @Vanessabryant," the first post Parker wrote read.
Candace Parker shares an Instagram post for Vanessa Bryant&#039;s birthday (via Instagram/@sabrina_i)
Candace Parker shares an Instagram post for Vanessa Bryant's birthday (via Instagram/@sabrina_i)
"To the person that got me back loving roller coaster cuz you to stop being scared and toughen up @Vanessabryant I always know who to call when I need a pregame talk or pep talk HBD," Parker's second post said.
Candace Parker sends heartfelt message to Vanessa Bryant (via Instagram/@sabrina_i)
Candace Parker sends heartfelt message to Vanessa Bryant (via Instagram/@sabrina_i)

Vanessa Bryant turned 43 years old this year on Cinco De Mayo.

Sabrina Ionescu and New York Liberty teammates attend the Met Gala

Celebrities, athletes and the who's who of fashion and Hollywood were out in droves in celebration of the MET Gala in Manhattan on Monday, and the reigning WNBA champions were no exception.

The New York Liberty players and the owner, Clara Wu Tsai, stepped away from training camp to partake in the moment. The WNBA posted on its official X account, showcasing the outfits of New York Liberty stars Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu with the team owner on the Met Gala carpet.

"A nod to dandyism...Their custom outfits, designed by Sergio Hudson, honor this year's exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'" the post read.
Ionescu and the New York Liberty will get back on schedule on Tuesday as they prepare for their preseason opener on Friday against the Connecticut Sun. The Liberty opens the regular season on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces.

The regular season opener is a rematch of the WNBA semifinals last season, where the Liberty hosted the Aces' chances of becoming the first team to win three consecutive championships since the Houston Comets.

Serenity J. Bishop

Serenity J. Bishop

Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.

He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.

Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.

Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies.

Edited by Ruth John S
