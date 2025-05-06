Sabrina Ionescu wins hearts with genuine birthday tribute to Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant

Sabrina Ionescu and the rest of the New York Liberty stars were out Monday night, showing off their fashionable attire at the 2025 Met Gala. Despite the chaos, Ionescu took a moment to wish a friend a happy birthday.
The guard shared a heartfelt message and photo of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant. The photo features Ionescu, Vanessa Bryant, and her daughter, Natalia.
Happy birthday queen V... love you @Vanessabryant
Ionescu's post was one of many posts Vanessa Bryant received on Instagram for her special day.
Vanessa Bryant reposted the Instagram story on her story, along with numerous posts she received from other friends and family, like celebrities Ciara, La La Anthony, and WNBA legend Candace Parker.
Parker posted two posts in honor of Vanessa Bryant's birthday.
"Happy Birthday Auntie V we love you @Vanessabryant," the first post Parker wrote read.
"To the person that got me back loving roller coaster cuz you to stop being scared and toughen up @Vanessabryant I always know who to call when I need a pregame talk or pep talk HBD," Parker's second post said.
Vanessa Bryant turned 43 years old this year on Cinco De Mayo.
Sabrina Ionescu and New York Liberty teammates attend the Met Gala
Celebrities, athletes and the who's who of fashion and Hollywood were out in droves in celebration of the MET Gala in Manhattan on Monday, and the reigning WNBA champions were no exception.
The New York Liberty players and the owner, Clara Wu Tsai, stepped away from training camp to partake in the moment. The WNBA posted on its official X account, showcasing the outfits of New York Liberty stars Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu with the team owner on the Met Gala carpet.
"A nod to dandyism...Their custom outfits, designed by Sergio Hudson, honor this year's exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'" the post read.
Ionescu and the New York Liberty will get back on schedule on Tuesday as they prepare for their preseason opener on Friday against the Connecticut Sun. The Liberty opens the regular season on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces.
The regular season opener is a rematch of the WNBA semifinals last season, where the Liberty hosted the Aces' chances of becoming the first team to win three consecutive championships since the Houston Comets.