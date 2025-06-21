"Same player in Maryland as she is now”: Angel McCoughtry claims Angel Reese’s career was boosted by 'clout' at Caitlin Clark's expense

The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark has evolved through the years, dating back to the duo's college days. Reese at LSU and Clark with Iowa led their respective teams and rose to stardom. However, according to Angel McCoughtry, Reese's career has mostly been boosted by "clout" at Clark's expense.

During an appearance on the "Let Her Shoot" podcast, the five-time WNBA All-Star expressed her views on Reese's career. McCoughtry claimed she is the same player now as she was in Maryland and that her career took off after her altercation with Caitlin Clark.

"I called her (in Maryland), nobody was checking in on Angel Reese, she was injured, nobody gave her a podcast, nobody gave her endorsements, she went to LSU, did this (waving at Caitlin's face)," she said.

"She was the same player in Maryland as she is now no difference clout that is what America wants," she explained.

McCoughtry insinuated that Reese received 'clout' after her 'You can't see me' gesture to Caitlin Clark during the 2023 NCAA Finals. Reese famously flashed her hands in front of Clark during the fourth quarter of the NCAA Finals, prematurely celebrating the Tigers' win.

Reese entered the transfer portal during the 2022 season and transferred to LSU to play under Kim Mulkey. In her first season, she helped LSU win its first NCAA title, defeating Clark's Iowa 102-85.

Angel Reese opens up on the Chicago Sky's "bumpy" season as she asks fans to "be patient"

The Chicago Sky has endured a tough start to the season after recording three wins in 11 games. Angel Reese & Co. has struggled for consistency and is currently placed 11th in the standings.

Despite their rocky start, Reese urged fans to "be patient" with the team as she opened up on the team's struggles after their win against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.

"I love being here, obviously it's been a bumpy road and it hasn't been easy for us, but I hope everybody continues to trust the process," she said (From: 6:26 onwards). "I want the fans to just be patient with us and it's going to take time We're trying to get better every day and give us some grace."

Despite a tough season for the Sky, Reese has continued to perform. She currently averages a double-double with 11.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

