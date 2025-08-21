  • home icon
  • "Same women complain about money" - WNBA fans abuzz over Atlanta Dream stars pulling up in $80,000 sports car amid CBA negotiations for fair pay

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 21, 2025 23:42 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react to the Atlanta Dream players arriving in a sports car (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Atlanta Dream stars got ready for their regular-season matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. Dream's Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard pulled up to the arena with matching rides. All three lined up their C8 Chevrolet Corvettes before the contest.

It was an interesting sight, as elsewhere, there are ongoing negotiations for WNBA players to receive better pay from the league under a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Fans had mixed reactions, especially with the current state of the WNBA.

After witnessing the Atlanta Dream players' cars, fans began reconsidering their financial situation. A 2025 Corvette Stingray, depending on the variant, can be bought starting at $68,300. The convertible variant could go up to $89,335.

Who is the highest-paid Atlanta Dream player?

In the WNBA, player salaries have long been a problem. The poor viewership makes it difficult for the league to turn a profit. For this reason, players are not paid as much as NBA players.

In terms of overall cap allocations, the Atlanta Dream organization ranks fourth in the association. Their player wage bill is $1,490,935, according to Spotrac. Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner are the two highest-paid players on the roster.

Each of them is earning $214,466 this season. The next is Gray and Jordin Canada, who will earn $190,000 this year. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Nia Coffey wrap up the players who will earn six digits this campaign. Both players have a salary of $150,000.

Howard and Hillmon are both under the $100,000 salary bracket. The former will earn $91,981, while the latter will earn $80,823.

Te-Hina Paopao, the Atlanta Dream rookie, is one of the lowest earners for the team. She has a salary of $69,267 from the team. Taylor Thierry and Maya Caldwell will both earn $66,079.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
