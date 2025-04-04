Satou Sabally bids Miami farewell as she embraces new beginnings with Mercury

Phoenix Mercury's new player, Satou Sabally, is already hyped up to join her new team ahead of the start of the 2025 league season. On Friday, the former Dallas star shared a photo of her packed luggage on her Instagram story.

She showed off three travel bags and then made her thoughts known in the caption of her picture:

"Miami, you've been so good to me

"New beginnings..."

Satou Sabally bids Miami farewell on her IG story (Credits: @satou_sabally/Instagram)

It appears Satou Sabally enjoyed her stay in Miami before deciding to kick off preparations for the new WNBA season. The offseason has been an eventful one for the power forward as she competed in the inaugural edition of the Unrivaled women's basketball league in Miami, where she was part of Phantom BC.

Although her team didn't win the competition, she put in good performances in all 14 games while averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Sabally also attended the Miami Open tennis tournament, where she supported tennis player Francis Tiafoe in his victory over Spanish opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 64. Now, the two-time All-Star is set to start a new chapter in her career as she joins the Phoenix Mercury after spending five years with the Wings.

Satou Sabally pinpoints great ownership after joining Mercury

Sabally joined the Mercury this offseason as part of a four-team trade that sent points guard DiJonai Carrington to the Wings. Before indicating her intentions to leave Dallas, the 26-year-old was reportedly fed up with the way the Wings organization was run.

Per ESPN, Sabally had wanted the franchise to have great practice facilities and infrastructure in place. But with the situation unlikely to change the way she wanted, she asked for a trade and was moved to Phoenix, which recently doubled down on improving its infrastructure and practice facilities.

In January, the basketball star told Vogue Magazine how she felt about joining the Phoenix Mercury:

“I could not be more honored to join the Phoenix Mercury. This is truly a legendary organization, and I’m humbled to follow in the footsteps of the many iconic players that have put on the Mercury uniform.

"I'm so incredibly motivated by the way ownership and the entire organization invests in its players. We get to practice in the best facilities, and it's clear that everyone who is a part of this team is totally committed to delivering a title to this city."

With the new season closer than ever, Satou Sabally will be looking to get off to a good start with her new team while establishing herself in Phoenix.

