"Satou Sabally coming": Fans react to Breanna Stewart's cryptic emoji-filled tweet amid free agency rumors

Free agent Satou Sabally's landing spot has a twist, and WNBA fans believe Breanna Stewart gave it away in her rather cryptic X post. The emoji-filled reaction had some segments of fans convinced that Sabally was heading to link up with the WNBA champion in New York, a side that also has her sister Nyara in the fold.

The post saw responses come in double-quick time with one of them declaring that Sabally was Liberty-bound.

"Satou coming"

Another fan believed it had something to do with the Mist winning their remaining games.

"I hope this translates to mist wining the rest of their games"

One fan speculated it to be Tiffany Hayes coming in:

"Does this mean that @tiphayes3 is coming to the Liberty?

Some felt it was too early in the morning to decode what Stewart was trying to say.

"Breanna it’s too early in the morning to decode this"

One fan added to the intrigue.

"A coded message from Stewie. Interesting Maybe it's Satou."

The speculation around Satou Sabally's next landing spot has been doing the rounds. She has been strongly linked to joining Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, but now with Stewart's tease, it will be another round of guessing again.

WNBA analyst believes Satou Sabally might not end up with the Fever in 2025

In her latest, The Athletic's WNBA reporter Sabreena Merchant believes Satou Sabally might not ink a deal with Indiana and had reasons for it.

"There also isn’t a perfect fit for what the Fever require in this free agency class, unless they can trade for Sabally. She could toggle between playing the three and four, providing the necessary defense and spacing to surround Clark and Boston."

She further added:

"It’s risky to trade for Sabally for one season, and talk around the league is that Indiana is not one of Sabally’s preferred markets. If I were in the Fever front office, I would still offer Lexie Hull, NaLyssa Smith and a pick for Sabally, but I would understand the reticence."

Merchant also noted that Sabally would be a better fit with NY not just because of her sister but also because of her close friend and college teammate, Sabrina Ionescu. Only time will tell where the forward will land in the days to come.

