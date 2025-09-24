  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Satou Sabally
  • Satou Sabally drops heartfelt two-word reaction after $125,000 Mercury star sends Lynx into dismay

Satou Sabally drops heartfelt two-word reaction after $125,000 Mercury star sends Lynx into dismay

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 24, 2025 03:39 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

Satou Sabally and the Phoenix Mercury shocked the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, pulling off an 89-93 overtime victory to tie their semifinals series at 1-1. Key to the Mercury’s rally was Sami Whitcomb, who drained the clutch three to send the game into overtime.

Ad

In the extra period, the Mercury outscored the Lynx 10-4, sealing the comeback after once trailing by as many as 20. On Instagram, Sabally showed love to her teammate, who is on a one-year, $125,000 deal with Phoenix.

“My shooter,” Sabally wrote.
Satou Sabally drops heartfelt two-word reaction to Sami Whitcomb&#039;s clutch heroics
Satou Sabally drops heartfelt two-word reaction to Sami Whitcomb's clutch heroics

Whitcomb has established herself as one of the WNBA’s top bench players, finishing fourth in Sixth Player of the Year voting this season with averages of 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.Her postseason numbers have remained consistent, putting up 9.2 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game in the 2025 playoffs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In Game 2 of their second-round matchup with Minnesota, Whitcomb tallied 13 points, knocked down three triples, and dished out six assists. Phoenix as a team hit 13 threes compared to the Lynx’s seven.

Satou Sabally also stood out with 24 points, nine rebounds, and a game-high five threes, while Alyssa Thomas contributed 19 points, 13 assists, and eight boards.

For the Lynx, MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier poured in 24 points, Kayla McBride added 21, and Courtney Williams chipped in 20 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Ad

Mercury coach praises team’s shooting with Satou Sabally, Sami Whitcomb leading the way

During the regular season, Phoenix was middle of the pack from deep, ranking sixth at 34.0%, and their shooting dipped further in the playoffs to just 29.5%.

But in Game 2 against Minnesota, the Mercury caught fire, shooting 40.6% from 3 -- something Phoenix coach Nate Tibbetts said was pivotal in the win.

Ad
Ad
“We have not shot it very well here lately,” he said. “Obviously, we believe in our shooters. That's why we take them. When Sami makes threes, we're pretty good. And she was really good tonight. She was aggressive. Satou was aggressive.
“They're either going to take away the paint or take away 3s — and it's really hard to do both. And we had a lot of 3s tonight and we knocked them out.”

Game 3 of the Mercury vs. Lynx series shifts to Phoenix on Friday.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications