Satou Sabally gets vulnerable on personal battles with weight gain after surgery in powerful IG post

Satou Sabally has struggled with injuries throughout her professional career since entering the WNBA in 2020. In 2024 season, Sabally only played 15 games with the Dallas Wings after she underwent shoulder surgery earlier last year before being traded to the Phoenix Mercury to start a new chapter.

Since undergoing surgery last year, Sabally has gained weight in her final season with the Wings, yet she remained an effective player, averaging 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

On Thursday, Sabally got candid about going back tin shape on her Instagram story. The 26-year-old star opened up on her road to recovery last year, and how her body changed throughout last season, especially as she is expected to be one of the reliable players for the Mercury in 2025.

“I was doing the best I could, but after my surgery last year, I gained so much weight. It’s not until now that I’m back to normal,” Sabally wrote.

“Despite of playing in the Olympics and the WNBA as a professional athlete you’d say it should be easy to shed some pounds. But it was so hard,” she added.

Satou Sabally's IG story

Sabally then clarified that she was not hoping to get sympathy from people. Instead, she wanted to raise awareness of everyone’s health and how to cope with setbacks, just like hers last year.

“I’m not posting this for sympathy but rather as a reminder that your health matters. But time does too. So be gentle with yourself and do what’s best for you. Take care of your body and seek help if needed,” Sabally said while posting a picture of herself.

Sabally, who will turn 27 on Apr. 25, also acknowledged the nature of social media and how it disrupts people's perception of themselves.

Aside from playing for the Wings last year, Sabally also played for Team Germany in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she fell short of a podium finish.

Satou Sabally expresses optimism on joining Phoenix Mercury

Satou Sabally has been regarded as one of the most versatile players in the WNBA, making her a valuable piece for the Phoenix Mercury entering the 2025 season. In her introductory press conference, Sabally expressed how positive she is with her new team as she begins a fresh start to her career.

"I had great conversations with coach [Nate Tibbetts] and throughout that last year I could tell he really knows me. He knows how I play, how to set me up and he knows how to make me better," she said.

Nate Tibbetts has coached the Mercury since last year, reaching the No. 7 spot. With the departures of Diana Taurasi, and Brittney Griner this offseason, the team is expected to lean on Sabally’s versatility to fill the gaps left by the two stars.

Satou Sabally will make their debut for the Mercury when they start their regular season campaign on May 17 against the Seattle Storm.

