Satou Sabally gave a shout-out to tennis superstar Frances Tiafoe on her recent Instagram story. On Monday, the Phoenix Mercury forward shared a picture of the tennis court at the Miami Open on her Instagram story.

She expressed her thoughts on the game and hyped up Tiafoe in the caption of her upload.

"Another day another Match!"

"Let's go @bigfoe1998"

Satou Sabally hypes up Frances Tiafoe on her IG story. (Credits: @satou_sabally/Instagram)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frances Taifoe has a net worth of $8 million. He is currently one of the most popular active professional tennis players in the world and is ranked 17th in the singles.

It looks like Satou Sabally is enjoying her free time before starting to prepare for the next WNBA season. The Mercury forward had quite an eventful run last season. Sabally struggled to carry the Dallas Wings last season who ended the season with a terrible 9-31 record.

However, the German international kept delivering stellar individual performances as she averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. After the Wings failed to make the playoffs, Sabally announced that she wouldn't return to the Wings and would instead become a free agent in the offseason.

Sabally joined 35 other WNBA players and decided to play in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled after the NY Liberty won the championship to close the season. She played for the Phantom BC in the 3x3 league and although Sabally maintained a good individual stat line, she failed to carry her team in the 3x3 format.

She averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game but her overall run was a disappointing one as she ended the season as the last seed. During her time on the Unrivaled, Satou Sabally bagged a one-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury and will play in new colors in the 2025 season.

Satou Sabally expresses her honest feelings on embarking on a new journey with the Phoenix Mercury

Satou Sabally is arguably a top-ten player in the WNBA right now. She is fast, agile, can create her own shot, and can also defend. The Mercury would benefit a great deal from Sabally's addition and the two-time All-Star also shares similar sentiments about her move.

In an interview with Vogue on Jan. 31, the German international expressed her honest feelings about her move to the Mercury.

"I could not be more honored to join the Phoenix Mercury,” Sabally told Vogue. “This is truly a legendary organization and I’m humbled to follow in the footsteps of the many iconic players that have put on the Mercury uniform."

Mercury legend Diana Taurasi announced her retirement from professional basketball earlier this offseason. DT's absence will leave a big hole in the Mercury squad and Sabally has the perfect opportunity to grab the helm and make a name for herself as the Mercury's ace next season.

