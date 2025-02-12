Satou Sabally raves about Mercury organization after snubbing Liberty and Fever in high-profile sweepstakes

Satou Sabally was one of the most coveted free agents available in the 2025 WNBA offseason, garnering interest from teams across the league. She ended up joining the Phoenix Mercury, where she will play alongside Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Cooper and WNBA legend Diana Taurasi.

Satou Sabally is a five-year WNBA veteran who has spent her entire career with the Dallas Wings. After taking home the Most Improved Player award along with a place on the All-WNBA First Team, Sabally established herself as one of the top scorers and shooters in the league.

Sabally spoke with reporters at Unrivaled, where she plays with Sabrina Ionescu on Phantom BC, this week about her reaction to joining the Mercury after passing on being a part of the Indiana Fever or New York Liberty.

"I'm super excited," Sabally said about her new team in Phoenix. "It’s really a new beginning, and I know [I have] great people around me. It’s the best organization, in my opinion, in the W."

After being designated as the Dallas Wings' core player, the only way Sabally would find her way to a new team would be via trade. She got her wish earlier this month as she was sent to the Phoenix Mercury as part of a four-team trade that included names like Alyssa Thomas and NaLyssa Smith, along with the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

How does Satou Sabally fit on the Phoenix Mercury entering the 2025 season?

Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas might be new additions to the Mercury roster this season, but they will be the team's leaders, alongside Diana Taurasi. The Mercury retooled their roster after the team got swept in the first round of the postseason by the Minnesota Lynx, pivoting from Brittney Griner and Taurasi to Sabally and Thomas.

Satou Sabally brings elite shooting to the Mercury after shooting 45.2% from 3-point range last season. Despite continuing to recover from a shoulder injury she suffered in 2024, Sabally has played well in Unrivaled, showing fans that she is ready for action when the 2025 regular season begins.

Sabally and Thomas represent the future of the Phoenix Mercury and according to her, Sabally is excited to get started and help the Mercury return to the postseason and make a deep playoff run.

