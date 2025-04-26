Satou Sabally's brother drops never-before-seen photos on Mercury star's special day

Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally turned a year older on April 25. To celebrate her birthday, her brother Lamin Sabally took to his Instagram story on Monday to share never-before-seen photos of the basketball player.

One of the photos showed Satou and Lamin Sabally together when they were much younger, way back in 2014. Lamin captioned the photo:

"Happy birthday Schwesterherz ❤️ @satou_sabally"

In another photo, both of them were seen at an event alongside Nyara Sabally, who plays for the New York Liberty.

Lamin Sabally's IG story (via @lam_sab_23/Instagram)

The WNBA star is one of six siblings, including Lamin, Khardija, Marabie, Amadou and Nyara. Since being selected as the second pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2020 draft, Satou Sabally has come a long way in the league.

She was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team in 2020, selected as an All-Star in 2021 and 2023, and named as the Most Improved Player in 2023. Now she is set to begin her fifth year in professional basketball in the 2025 season with the Mercury.

Satou Sabally was thrilled to begin new chapter of her career with Mercury

This offseason, the Phoenix Mercury acquired Satou Sabally along with veterans Alyssa Thomas and Kalani Brown as part of a four-team trade.

It was, perhaps, a dream come true for Sabally, as she expressed her excitement at being a part of the Mercury organization.

Speaking with Vogue Magazine's Nick Remsen in January this year, she said:

"I could not be more honored to join the Phoenix Mercury. This is truly a legendary organization, and I’m humbled to follow in the footsteps of the many iconic players that have put on the Mercury uniform."

Sabally noted that one of her reasons for choosing the franchise is its commitment to investing in the players and improving its infrastructure.

"We get to practice in the best facilities and it's clear that everyone who is a part of this team is totally committed to delivering a title to this city. I'm excited to play in front of Phoenix’s fans and do everything I can to contribute to this winning culture."

With the 2025 league season around the corner, Sabally will look to translate her words into action on the basketball court for the Mercury.

