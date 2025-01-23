Satou Sabally's sister Nyara Sabally drops one-word reaction in Arabic amid blockbuster link to Liberty

Satou Sabally has long been rumored to be joining the reigning WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, this offseason. The move would unite her with her sister Nyara Sabally, who was part of the Liberty’s championship run last season.

To fan the fire about Satou's offseason decisions, Nyara posted a photo of her sister in the Unrivaled League on her Wednesday Instagram story. Satou wore her Phantom team jersey while pointing with three fingers to the right. Nyara posted a one-word Arabic caption.

“Aywa,” she wrote, which translates to “Yes” in English.

Nyara Sabally's IG story

Nyara played with Satou in college and in the German national team, forging a connection on the court.

Trending

After recovering from shoulder surgery during last year’s offseason, Satou returned to the Dallas Wings in the middle of the season. Satou, who was picked second overall in the 2020 draft by the Wings, averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The Liberty could sign her if they could work out a trade with the Wings, as she still has a contract with them. Satou disclosed in an Unrivaled press conference that she will not return to Dallas next season, indicating that a career transition is already in the works.

Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu is on Satou Sabally’s case as rumors in New York circulate

Sabrina Ionescu, who played with Satou Sabally in Oregon and is her teammate in Unrivaled, said in a press conference that she is in Sabally's ear as she only wants the best for her career.

“I think my (experience) is little bit different, because we played together in college," she said. "I would say I'm trying to help and advise her, regardless if she comes to New York or not. I've known her family really well, know her really well, and I want what's best for her.”

Expand Tweet

Ionescu clarified that she only wanted to listen to whatever Sabally wanted for her career.

“It's just been kind of hearing what her goals and priorities are, trying to help, be that kind of friend that she can talk to about the decision she makes. I'm never going to push her one way or another, no matter how bad I want to play with her again,” she added.

Ionescu led the Liberty to their first WNBA title since their inception 27 years ago after taking down the Minnesota Lynx in five games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback