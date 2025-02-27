Satou Sabally shares collection of images of sister Nyara on her birthday, jokes about her NSFW gestures

Satou Sabally is one of WNBA's bright young stars, coming off one of her best single-season performances in 2024. Sabally, 26, is set to enter her sixth season as a pro following Unrivaled's inaugural season, in which she is currently competing.

Ad

Sabally shares the spotlight with her younger sister, Nyara Sabally, who plays for the New York Liberty. Nyara completed her second WNBA season in 2024, helping the Liberty to a championship.

On Wednesday, Nyara celebrated her 25th birthday ahead of her third season in the WNBA. Satou Sabally shared a post of her younger sister in honor of her birthday on her Instagram story. Among her posts was a compilation of middle finger gestures from the WNBA champ.

Ad

Trending

"Happy Birthday Miss Ny," Sabally captioned her post.

Image Credits: Via @satou_sabally on Instagram

"Win a WNBA Chip, check."

Ad

Image Credits: Via @satou_sabally on Instagram

"Olympics, check."

Ad

Image Credits: Via @satou_sabally on Instagram

"An icon and her finger," Sabally captioned her final post, tagging her younger sister.

Ad

https://www.instagram.com/satou_sabally/

Satou Sabally traded to Phoenix Mercury

Weeks before her sister's birthday, Satou Sabally's time with the Dallas Wings came to a close after five seasons. The Wings moved Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury as part of a four-team deal involving Dallas, Phoenix, Connecticut and Indiana.

Ad

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft was moved to Phoenix in exchange for DiJonai Carrington, Ty Harris, NaLyssa Smith and the reserved free-agent rights to Kiki Herbert Harrigan. The Fever landed Sophie Cunningham, Kalani Brown and the No. 19 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Sabally is coming off statistically her second-best WNBA season in 2024, averaging 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and a career-high 5.0 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the field and 45.2% from 3-point range, the best mark of her career. The Mercury also added five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas, who will pair up with Sabally and Kahleah Copper to lead Phoenix in 2025.

The Mercury will be without the WNBA's all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi, who announced her retirement on Tuesday afternoon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback