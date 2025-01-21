Satou Sabally Stats Tonight: How did Phantom BC star fare against Vinyl BC in Unrivaled? (Jan. 20)

Satou Sabally and Phantom BC hoped to bounce back against Vinyl BC on Monday following a disappointing Unrivaled debut on Saturday. Sabally and Co. opened their campaign in the debuting league with an 86-48 loss, the most lopsided defeat in the tournament, to Laces BC.

The WNBA free agent had a solid start to the game. She had five points, one rebound and one turnover to help her team grab a 20-19 lead after the first quarter. Sabally’s versatility shone in the opening seven minutes.

The German and her team struggled in the second quarter. She ended the first half with five points, one rebound and one assist as Phantom trailed 49-38 at halftime. Sabally is already nursing three fouls, an issue Vinyl could take advantage of.

Trending

The former Dallas Wings star added five points and two rebounds with two turnovers in the third period. Sabally and the Phantom BC defense could not keep Vinyl BC from extending its lead to 73-61 at the end of three quarters.

The closest Phantom could come close in the fourth quarter was 77-69, following a five-point run by Sabrina Ionescu. Aliyah Boston responded with a basket to push the lead again to 10 points, prompting Phantom coach Adam Harrington to call a timeout.

Once action resumed, Satou Sabally missed a shot but grabbed the offensive rebound. She also misfired from behind the arc, which Vinyl turned into a basket by Dearica Hamby on the other end. Phantom BC limped to an 84-71 loss.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Satou Sabally 12 4 3 0 0 3 5-9 2-4 0-1

Satou Sabally and Phantom BC are still looking for their first Unrivaled win

The loss to Vinyl BC dropped Phantom BC's record to 0-2, tying them with the Angel Reese-led Rose BC as the worst in the Unrivaled. Satou Sabally and her teammates have now lost back-to-back double-digit games. They suffered a 38-point loss against Laces BC before going down by 13 points versus Vinyl BC.

Expand Tweet

Next on the schedule for Sabally and Co. is a matchup against the also still-winless Mist BC. Breanna Stewart's team could grab their first victory when it faces Laces BC in the second game on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback