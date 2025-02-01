Satou Sabally vibes to Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders' rap song during evening Miami ride

Satou Sabally showed support to Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders and a projected high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Besides being a talented quarterback, Sanders likes to rap and Sabally is enjoying one of his songs.

The forward is seemingly having a blast in Miami where she's representing Phantom BC (2-3) in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The German-American player has been one of the most entertaining players to watch in the first three weeks of competition, although her squad has struggled to win consistently.

On Friday, she shared an Instagram story showing what she was listening to "Perfect Timing" by Shedeur Sanders.

Sabally's story (Credits: satou_sabally Instagram)

Sabally didn't add a caption, but perhaps the name of the song was the message. This is just speculation, as it could only be her form to support Sanders, a man of several talents.

Sabally and Phantom won their second game of the 2025 Unrivaled season behind Sabrina Ionescu's 32 points. She played nine minutes, scoring 13 points on 4-from-10 from the field, including 3-from-4 from deep. Sabally added six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

The cherry on the top was the game-winning shot to give her team the 75-63 win over Rose BC on Friday.

Satou Sabally was finally traded in a three-team move

Friday was a busy day for Satou Sabally, as she played with Phantom again before finding out she had been traded to the Phoenix Mercury. After informing the Dallas Wings that she wouldn't be returning to the team and being cored, the only way she could leave the squad was through a trade.

The 26-year-old forward, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun, were sent from Dallas to Phoenix. In exchange, the Wings received Ty Harris, Nalyssa Smith, the rights to Kiki Herbert Harrigan and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft from the Indiana Fever while the latter got Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 overall pick from the Mercury.

Satou Sabally reacted to the move on Instagram story, and shared an edit of herself, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, the team's new Big Three.

"New Beginnings 🖤," she captioned the post.

Sabally's story about trade (Credits: satou_sabally Instagram)

After being linked with several teams, Satou Sabally is headed to Arizona to join an intriguing squad.

