Savannah James’ major brand steals spotlight with A’ja Wilson’s glow as red-hot Aces extend winning streak

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, showed gratitude to A'ja Wilson after the WNBA star appeared to promote her skincare brand, Reframe Beauty, recently. On Wednesday, Savannah reposted an original video from @brwsports to her Instagram story, which showed Wilson applying a skincare product from the brand on her face.

She then tagged both the Aces player and her brand's IG handles while adding four emojis to express her appreciation.

"@aja22wilson 🙏🏾🫶🙏🏾🫶," she captioned the post.

Savannah James' IG story (via @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

Her gratitude comes as the Las Vegas Aces (26-14), led by A'ja Wilson, extended their winning streak in the league to 12 consecutive games after beating the Atlanta Dream 81-75 on Wednesday night. Wilson posted 34 points and 10 rebounds and became the first WNBA player in league history to record six games in a season with at least 30 points on 60% shooting.

The support from Wilson likely meant a lot to Savannah James, who also celebrated her 39th birthday on Wednesday. She launched Reframe Beauty in May 2025 alongside serial entrepreneur Nick Axelrod-Welk, who had previously co-founded the body care brand Nécessaire, among others.

The new skincare brand was reportedly inspired by her daughter, Zhuri, and they have since partnered with Howard University to make safe products.

Savannah James revealed what daughter Zhuri James taught her about beauty

After launching her skincare brand this year, Savannah James revealed how her daughter, Zhuri James, taught her things about beauty she never considered before. When the question was posed during an interview with Elle Magazine in May, Savannah told host Tasha Nicole Smith:

"She taught me that experimenting can be fun. She’ll ask me, “Mom, can I do my makeup?” and she’ll come back with hearts and lightning bolts stamped on her cheeks in different colors. I’m, like, “How did you think of that?” She taught me that whatever your mind conceptualizes as beauty is beautiful."

Zhuri is the youngest daughter of Savannah and LeBron James and is known for her interest in volleyball. But despite her young age, she has undoubtedly helped shape her mom's business, showing that age could sometimes be just a number.

