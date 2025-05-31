"Saw a lot of myself in her" - Sabrina Ionescu makes feelings clear on $247,688 rookie

On Friday, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu made her feelings clear regarding Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron, as the two competed against each other for the first time. The Liberty guard praised the youngster for her performance, as her team claimed their sixth win of the season. Ionescu led from the front, scoring a season-high 28 points.

When asked about Citron during the post-game conference, the Californian native had nothing but high praise for the rookie. WNBA writer Myles Ehrlich reiterated Ionescu's comments on X (formerly Twitter), as she commended the former Notre Dame player.

"She's one of my favorite players out of this rookie class. Someone I watched in college, and saw a lot of myself in her. I reached out to her when she was drafted, so I could be someone in the league she can always come to," she expressed.

Citron was selected as the third overall pick by the Washington Mystics, signing a 3-year, $247,688 contract, with a cap hit of $78,831. Despite being a rookie, the guard immediately secured a starting berth and has been the guiding light for the Mystics in Aliyah Edwards' absence. She has recorded double digits in all her appearances so far as she currently averages 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Although recording her lowest tally of 10 points against the Liberty, Citron was a threat all game and went toe-to-toe with Ionescu. The latter, however, showed her experience during the match-up, as she led her team to an 85-63 win, preserving their perfect start to the season.

The New York Liberty is currently at the top of the WNBA standings with a 6-0 record. They will host the bottom-placed Connecticut Sun in their next game, before travelling to D.C. for a rematch against the Mystics.

Rookie reveals Sabrina Ionecu's thoughtful gesture after being drafted to the league

Since being drafted by the New York Liberty in 2020, Sabrina Ionescu has become a cornerstone of the franchise. A WNBA and Commissioner’s Cup champion, the dynamic guard continues to inspire the next generation of players. She recently demonstrated her supportive nature through a thoughtful gesture toward rising star Sonia Citron.

In a recent interview, Citron expressed her admiration for Ionsecu as she revealed how the guard sent her a text after the WNBA draft.

"She actually texted me after the draft ... I was shocked to say the least, I don't think it's really hit me yet that I am in the same league with them ... I'll be playing with and against them which is absolutely crazy," she expressed.

Citron, alongside her fellow rookie Kiki Iriafen, have started the season well for the Washington Mystics. The duo played their first match against the Liberty last night, with Ionescu dropping 28 points to secure the win.

