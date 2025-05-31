"Saw a lot of myself in her": Sabrina Ionescu opens up about heartfelt connection with ROTY frontrunner Sonia Citron

Following the New York Liberty's win over the Washington Mystics on Friday, Sabrina Ionescu expressed her admiration for Mystics rookie Sonia Citron. The veteran guard spoke to University of Oregon journalist Rob Moseley postgame, commending Citron's talent.

Ad

She also revealed her connection to the former Notre Dame player while seemingly hinting at similarities in their style of play.

"She's one of my favorite players out of this rookie class," Ionescu said. "Someone I watched in college, and saw a lot of myself in her. I reached out to her when she was drafted, so I could be someone in the league she can always come to."

Ad

Trending

Myles @MylesEhrlich Sabrina Ionescu on Sonia Citron: "She's one of my favorite players out of this rookie class. Someone I watched in college and saw a lot of myself in her. I reached out to her when she was drafted, so I could be someone in the league she can always come to." (Q: Rob Moseley)

Ad

Since being selected as the third pick in the 2025 draft by the Mystics, Sonia Citron has surpassed expectations in the WNBA with her standout performances. The 21-year-old is currently averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.

As a result, she has quickly become a key player for Washington while emerging as a frontrunner for the 2025 Rookie of the Year. But even though the Mystics lost 85-63 to Sabrina Ionescu's Liberty on Friday night, Citron still posted 10 points and four rebounds.

Ad

Her performance likely left a huge impression on Ionescu, as evidenced by the veteran's latest remarks.

Sabrina Ionescu meets Jackie Chan after the Liberty-Mystics game

After the Liberty won their sixth consecutive matchup of the season against the Mystics, Sabrina Ionescu was pleasantly surprised to meet legendary actor Jackie Chan. She and teammate Natasha Cloud couldn't hide their excitement at meeting the popular movie star in person for the first time.

Ad

"I see Jackie Chan right now, and I've got to go see him," Ionescu said after the legendary actor showed up at the CareFirst Arena.

She then imitated Chan's martial arts fighting style with her legs, before giving him a warm embrace as her equally excited teammates looked on. On her part, Cloud also imitated some martial arts moves that she's watched Chan perform on TV before embracing him, too.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The heartwarming moment appeared like icing on the cake for the Liberty players, as they continue to dominate the league this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Celebs, Pop Culture, Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More