"Saw a lot of myself in her": Sabrina Ionescu opens up about heartfelt connection with ROTY frontrunner Sonia Citron

Following the New York Liberty's win over the Washington Mystics on Friday, Sabrina Ionescu expressed her admiration for Mystics rookie Sonia Citron. The veteran guard spoke to University of Oregon journalist Rob Moseley postgame, commending Citron's talent.
She also revealed her connection to the former Notre Dame player while seemingly hinting at similarities in their style of play.
"She's one of my favorite players out of this rookie class," Ionescu said. "Someone I watched in college, and saw a lot of myself in her. I reached out to her when she was drafted, so I could be someone in the league she can always come to."
Since being selected as the third pick in the 2025 draft by the Mystics, Sonia Citron has surpassed expectations in the WNBA with her standout performances. The 21-year-old is currently averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.
As a result, she has quickly become a key player for Washington while emerging as a frontrunner for the 2025 Rookie of the Year. But even though the Mystics lost 85-63 to Sabrina Ionescu's Liberty on Friday night, Citron still posted 10 points and four rebounds.
Her performance likely left a huge impression on Ionescu, as evidenced by the veteran's latest remarks.
Sabrina Ionescu meets Jackie Chan after the Liberty-Mystics game
After the Liberty won their sixth consecutive matchup of the season against the Mystics, Sabrina Ionescu was pleasantly surprised to meet legendary actor Jackie Chan. She and teammate Natasha Cloud couldn't hide their excitement at meeting the popular movie star in person for the first time.
"I see Jackie Chan right now, and I've got to go see him," Ionescu said after the legendary actor showed up at the CareFirst Arena.
She then imitated Chan's martial arts fighting style with her legs, before giving him a warm embrace as her equally excited teammates looked on. On her part, Cloud also imitated some martial arts moves that she's watched Chan perform on TV before embracing him, too.
The heartwarming moment appeared like icing on the cake for the Liberty players, as they continue to dominate the league this season.