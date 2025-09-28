"Scooter gang" - Napheesa Collier shares comical sneak peek of her ankle injury rehab featuring DiJonai Carrington

Napheesa Collier will not be lacing her sneakers on Sunday to play in the decisive Game 4 matchup of the Lynx-Mercury semifinals series. The Lynx superstar suffered an ankle injury in an 84-76 loss in Game 3 on Friday.

The injury happened in the game's fourth quarter after a steal attempt from Alyssa Thomas. Collier was immediately helped to the locker room, and later it was announced that she has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup.

On Sunday, the Lynx star guard shared a video on her Instagram story, showing her and DiJonai Carrington riding scooters. Napheesa Collier hyped up the scooter ride in the video.

"Gang gang, Scooter gang!" Collier wrote on the story.

Napheesa Collier shares an IG story featuring DiJonai Carrington. (Credits: napheesa24/IG)

In the video, DiJonai Carrington is seen riding a scooter with a leg brace. She turns around and smiles when Collieer makes the hilarious comment on their scooter ride.

Carrington and Collier are the only two players on the Lynx's injury list heading into the decisive Game 4. While the Lynx star is in rehab for her ankle injury, Carrington is sidelined for the season after being diagnosed with a left midfoot strain earlier this month.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve slams the WNBA for allowing physicality after Napheesa Collier's injury

Game 3 between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury ended in controversy as a difficult challenge on the ball from Alyssa Thomas resulted in a terrible-looking injury for Napheesa Collier.

The incident enraged Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who walked onto the court to argue with the referee. Due to her conduct, Reeve received a second technical foul and was ejected from the game.

After the game, the Lynx coach slammed the WNBA for allowing extreme physicality in the playoffs.

"You’re hearing it from the other series," Reeve said (Timestamp: 0:10). "You’re hearing other coaches, you’re hearing Becky (Hammon) talk about when you let the physicality happen, people get hurt, there’s fights, and this is the look that our league wants for some reason."

Later, Reeve slammed the officials responsible for the Lynx-Mercury semifinal series.

"The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worth is f---ing malpractice."

The Lynx coaches' statements landed her in trouble, as many would have expected. The WNBA does not tolerate players or coaches speaking ill of the referees or the officiating. The league has suspended Reeve for 1 game, and she will not be present at the decisive Game 4 on Sunday.

