A'ja Wilson has come under criticism recently for her friendship with well-known social media figure Michael McManus. On Monday, Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler shared a supportive message for Wilson, consequently receiving a lot of criticism from fans.

Wilson has achieved so much in the last 12 months both on and off the court. Aside from winning an Olympic Gold medal and being named the league MVP for the third time in her career, she also released her signature shoe from Nike earlier in this year.

Wilson was recently spotted with McManus at a Foot Locker in South Carolina where she sold her first pair of sneakers.

The decision to stand by her relationship with McManus (also known as Deloris), has caused a furore on social media.

Erica Wheeler posted the following message on Monday about the Las Vegas Aces center on her X account:

"Aja Wilson is doing it right!!! Love to see it 🙏🏽"

While Wheeler's post of support for Wilson could be about something else, fans on X were seemingly in no doubt about the Seattle Storm All-Star's intent.

"Seattle’s abusive coaching staff already rubbing off on you," said a fan.

"Loved you but didn’t expect this from you," said another fan.

"I did not expect you to defend Wilson on this stuff. Thought better of you," commented one fan.

"Not the right time now Erica," said a fan.

"You ain’t see what we saw, did you???," said another fan.

"You really should reconsider this statement," said one fan.

Michael McManus has been accused of using strong language against women in the past. In 2021, he was charged with assault and battery. He has also trashed WNBA players previously, leading to fans questioning why A'ja Wilson remains close to him.

Aside from the McManus link, Wilson has also came under fire on social media for some inflammatory tweets that she supposedly put up earlier in her career were shared by fans.

Last month, Wilson chose to make her X account private.

A'ja Wilson responds to criticism in lengthy Threads post

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson signs a poster during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo Credit: Imagn

On Sunday, A'ja Wilson sent a clear message to any critics with a lengthy post on her Threads account.

"Imma say this and then I’m out cause my lil yea yea said don’t comment on stupidity ( I can’t help it 😂) buttttt if I strongly disliked someone or something soooooo bad I wouldn’t spend a pinch of time engaging in it but that’s just me and I understand we are alllll different 🤭😂 Okie dokie I’m done lolol be blessed yall 💖," said Wilson.

It is unclear what the comments are in reference to, but following the recent backlash the WNBA superstar has received, the message could potentially be related to her relationship to Michael McManus, which has been heavily criticized by fans.

