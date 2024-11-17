Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl shares glimpse of her knee injury recovery in IG post

Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl offered an injury update for her fans. The Croatian player suffered a season-ending injury during her first game with Turkish Super League franchise Besiktas. She sustained a torn ACL after going overseas following a 16-game participation for the Storm in the 2024 WNBA season.

Muhl added her name to the list of rookies who suffered serious injuries this year, joining Cameron Brink and Angel Reese, who suffered season-ending injuries, while Kamilla Cardoso had to wait to make her season debut with a shoulder issue.

Over a month after that moment, Muhl shared a picture on Instagram stories to update fans about her recovery. With only three emojis, the rookie showed that things are going as expected in this process.

@nika.muhl - Instagram story

A day after the news of her injury, Muhl shared a message on Instagram, vowing that she'll work hard to return to the court in the best possible shape.

"Anyone that knows me knows I work my ass off all the time. This time isn’t gonna be any different," Muhl wrote. "I appreciate all the love and support so much—y'all really make this easier for my heart.

"I am grateful for all the people around me that are true testaments of what belief and perseverance can achieve after being denied hooping. This is just another opportunity for me to compete, this time against myself. Not to be cocky, but that’s an easy W."

After a complex rookie season and sustaining a serious injury, she'll be back at some point in the 2025 season.

Nika Muhl hypes up former coach Geno Auriemma on social media

Before she updated fans on her recovery process, Nika Muhl reposted the words of her former UConn coach Geno Auriemma after tying the record for the most NCAA Division I victories of all time. The post read:

"40 years ago, UConn took a chance on me," Auriemma said after the 69-58 win over North Carolina. "Those players early on took a chance on us -- me and (Chris Dailey). We couldn't process them anything, we didn't have anything. I would tell them, that they should feel incredibly proud because we built it out of nothing. We built it out of nothing in a place they said it couldn't be built."

@nika.muhl - Instagram story

Muhl shared the post with the caption:

"(Goat emoji) talk."

Muhl was a part of Auriemma's history and hyped up her former coach. With the season just starting, the veteran tactician can add more wins to his resume.

