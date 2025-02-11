Seattle Storm Injury Update: Skylar Diggins-Smith's $214,588 forward teammate forced to miss 2025 season with knee setback

Seattle Storm forward Jordan Horston will miss the entire 2025 WNBA season due to a knee injury. Horston suffered an ACL injury while playing in the Athletes Unlimited league, a domestic league that provides an alternative for WNBA players to playing overseas.

The injury is a significant blow to the Storm, who were counting on Horston to build on her impressive performance last season. Horston, who has a contract valued at $214,588, per Spotrac, emerged as a key player for the Storm last season.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jordan Horston appeared in 39 games, starting in 14 of them and averaged 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Her injury is a setback for the Storm, who had high hopes for her continued development.

The Storm organization expressed support for Horston on social media, acknowledging the challenges she will face in her recovery. Despite the setback, the Storm have been active in free agency.

The Seattle Storm recently re-signed Gabby Williams and brought back former guard Alysha Clark. However, Horston's absence will be deeply felt, and the team will need to adjust its plans for the upcoming season.

Seattle Storm Gabby Williams excited about WNBA return

While the injury report for Jordan Horston is unfortunate, Seattle Storm fans have reason to celebrate with the announcement that WNBA star Gabby Williams is returning to the team. After much speculation surrounded her future in the league, Williams signed a deal to rejoin the Storm.

The team marked the occasion with a hype video showcasing Williams' highlights, and the 28-year-old star expressed her enthusiasm for a championship run.

"Seattle, I'm back," Williams wrote on Instagram. "This city, this team, and this fanbase mean so much to me, and I couldn't be more excited to keep building with the Storm. We have unfinished business, and I'm ready to keep growing with my teammates and staff."

Williams' return to the Storm follows a successful stint with Fenerbahce in France, where she helped the team win the FIBA Europe SuperCup Women's championship and earned MVP honors. Her impressive performance overseas capped off an already remarkable year, which included representing France in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Williams' return to the Seattle Storm is a significant boost for the team, which will rely on her to build on last season's impressive performance. In 2024, Williams averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game, helping the Storm reach the postseason before falling to the Las Vegas Aces.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback