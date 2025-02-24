Seattle Storm's Erica Wheeler hypes up Aziaha James after insane game against Olivia Miles and Co.

The NC State Wolfpack took on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in one of the most highly anticipated women's basketball games to this point of the season. The Fighting Irish entered Sunday night's showdown with an undefeated 15-0 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Ad

Looking to steal a game from the conference's top team, NC State mustered a double-overtime victory over the top-ranked Irish. The Wolfpack defeated Notre Dame 104-95, with a crucial play down the stretch of the second overtime period.

After a contested rebound from Zoe Brooks, James came up with the ball on a fast break, putting the ball behind her back to evade Olivia Miles for an open layup.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The play went viral on social media and garnered attention from WNBA All-Star and new Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler. She posted the clip on her Instagram story, tagging Aziaha James in her caption.

Image Credits: Via @eweezy_3 on Instagram

"Nah yo! What you on! @lefty_2021 😂 this OD 😳 in overtime tho!?"

Ad

James finished with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists in the victory, but the Wolfpack was led by a heroic effort from Zoe Brooks. She scored 33 points on 9-of-20 shooting, with 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

Erica Wheeler inks deal with Seattle Storm

Back on Feb. 12, Erica Wheeler inked a deal with the Seattle Storm ahead of the 2025 season. Wheeler signed a one-year deal with the Storm worth $78,831 without a signing bonus.

Ad

Wheeler finished a two-year, $444,308 deal with the Indiana Fever, previously holding the honor as the highest-paid player in the league. She appeared in 39 games last season, averaging 3.6 ppg, 1.8 apg and 1.4 rpg in just 14.0 minutes per game.

Entering her 11th WNBA season, Erica Wheeler could play her final season with the Storm, turning 34 years old just a few weeks into the 2025 season. The Storm also brought in Katie Lou Samuelson on a one-year deal, along with Alysha Clark and Lexie Brown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback