Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (May 30)

The streaking Seattle Storm continue their WNBA road swing with a showdown against the Indiana Fever on Thursday. Seattle is fresh off an impressive 77-68 victory over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. They will now try to do the same to the Caitlin Clark-led Fever.

The Fever’s challenging season has only become even more daunting with injuries to Temi Fagbenle and Damiris Dantas. Fagbenle will not be suiting up anytime soon due to a left foot injury, while Dantas is questionable because of a knee issue. Indiana will try to improve its second-worst WNBA record of 1-7.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Fever and the Storm had a classic 85-83 tussle on May 23 in Seattle. It wasn’t until the final seconds that the game was decided in front of a sellout crowd. Fans will hope that the crippling injuries to the hosts won't make the contest overwhelming for the Storm.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the rematch between the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever. Fox 13 and WTHR Channel 13 will air the game locally as it happens. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to WNBA League Pass.

Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever: Injury reports

Seattle Storm injury report for May 30

Seattle will have a health advantage over Indiana, as it doesn't have anyone on its injury list.

Indiana Fever injury report for May 30

Unlike the Storm, Indiana will have an injury-hampered roster for Thursday’s showdown on its home court. Temi Fagbenle will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks after injuring her left foot against the LA Sparks two nights ago. Meanwhile, Erica Wheeler isn’t on the active list for personal reasons.

Expand Tweet

Damaris Dantas is ruled questionable because of a knee issue. If she isn’t cleared to play before tip-off, the Fever will be even more undersized in the frontcourt.

Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever: Starting lineups and depth charts

Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart

Coach Noelle Quinn’s starting unit includes F - Nneka Ogwumike, C - Ezi Magbegor, G - Skylar Diggins-Smith, G - Jewell Loyd and G - Victoria Vivians.

Here's a look at the Storm’s depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Skylar-Diggins Smith Nneka Ogwumike Ezi Magbegor Jewell Loyd Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Victoria Vivians Sami Whitcomb Jordan Horston Kiana Williams Nika Muhl

Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart

Christie Sides will have to adapt to Fagbenle and Wheeler’s absences and Dantas’ possible exclusion from the active list. She could have F - Nalyssa Smith, F - Aliyah Boston, G - Kelsey Mitchell, G - Kristy Wallace and G - Caitlin Clark.

Here’s is the Fever’s depth chart:

Guard Forward Kelsey Mitchell Nalyssa Smith Kristy Wallace Aliyah Boston Caitlin Clark Katie Lou Samuelson Lexie Hull Grace Berger Celeste Taylor

Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever: Key matchups

Nneka Ogwumike vs Aliyah Boston

The last time Nneka Ogwumike and Aliyah Boston faced off, the former decisively won the head-to-head duel over the latter.

Ogwumike’s fingerprints were all over the Storm’s 85-83 victory while Boston may have played her worst game for the Fever ever. It will be interesting to see how Indiana’s forward responds after a terrible outing.

Jewell Loyd vs Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark created a buzz heading into the Seattle Storm’s first look at the Indiana Fever’s highly touted rookie. After the game, it was the veteran Loyd and her teammates who celebrated the victory.

Loyd had 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and ran rings around Indiana’s defense. Clark also had an all-around game, finishing with a 21-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist and two-block night. But she had a crucial turnover that allowed Seattle to walk away with the win.

How Clark performs in the rematch against Loyd will likely be the center of attraction in the Storm-Fever rematch.