Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips – June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup 

The LA Sparks will host the Seattle Storm for a one-game homestand on Tuesday. The Commissioner’s Cup clash at the crypto.com Arena marks the sixth game in the in-season tournament for both Western Conference teams.
Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The Storm-Sparks contest is set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Sunday. The live broadcast of the game will air on NBA TV, CW Seattle and SportsNet LA. Fans can also stream the game live with FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Storm (-410) vs Sparks (+320)
Odds: Storm (-9.5) vs Sparks (+9.5)
Total (O/U): Storm (o156.5 -110) vs Sparks (u156.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.
Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks Preview
The Seattle Storm have had an inconsistent start to the 2025 season. They went on a three-game win streak after losing their season opener, only to follow it with a three-game skid. They then regained their form, winning three consecutive games yet again before the Golden State Valkyries ended their streak.
Currently, Seattle holds fourth place in the Western Conference for the mid-season competition with a 3-2 record.
The LA Sparks, meanwhile, are officially out of Commissioner’s Cup contention following a 101-78 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. They have also been struggling in the regular season, sitting second-last in the Western Conference with a 4-8 record.
One positive takeaway has been Kelsey Plum’s dominant performance. She’s averaging 20.9 points, 5.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game, emerging as one of the most elite guards of the season.
Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks Predicted Starting Lineup
Storm
PG: Skylar Diggins| SG: Erica Wheeler| SF: Gabby Williams| PF: Nneka Ogwumike | C: Ezi Magbegor
Sparks
PG: Sarah Ashley Barker | SG: Sania Feagin| SF: Azura Stevens | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Rickea Jackson
Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks Betting Tips
Dearica Hamby has thrived as the Sparks' secondary scorer after Kelsey Plum, averaging 17.5 points per game this season. With Plum officially ruled out for Tuesday, Hamby will be expected to take on a larger offensive role. Hence, she could surpass her scoring prop of 16.5 points.
Plum’s absence will also be felt on the defensive end, as she would have been the primary defender on Skylar Diggins. Without the All-Defensive guard in the lineup, Diggins has a favorable matchup and a strong chance to exceed her 17.5-point prop. She’s averaging 18.1 points this season and has surpassed the prop in each of her last three games.
Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks Prediction
The LA Sparks are set to miss several key players, including Kelsey Plum, Odyssey Sims and Julie Allemand, apart from the regular absentees like Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell. Due to an injury-riddled roster, LA does not have the depth needed to defeat the red-hot Storm, who enter the matchup having won three of their last four games.
Prediction: Storm to win.