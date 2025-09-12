Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Head-to-Head, Last 5 Games and More | 2025 WNBA Playoffs, First-Round

The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm finished second and seventh, respectively, in the regular season standings, setting up a first-round playoff matchup.

The Aces wrapped up the regular season with a 30-14 record, showing a slight improvement in their win percentage from last year. During the season, they established themselves as the frontrunners for the championships, defeating other contenders like the Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream and the Phoenix Mercury.

A’ja Wilson has been the anchor on both ends of the floor, averaging 23.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. Her production significantly increased in the final 16 games, improving to 26.1 points and 12.0 rebounds, leading the Aces to a perfect 16-0 finish.

The Storm, meanwhile, struggled to maintain their early momentum. After starting the season 13-9, they went 10-12 in the second half. Despite their positioning in the standings, the Storm are a formidable opponent, with the roster filled with proven stars like Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm head-to-head

The Aces and the Storm have faced each other 95 times in the regular season, with the matchup being nearly even over the years. The Aces have a slight edge with a 49-46 record. Las Vegas also has the upper hand in the postseason, winning five of nine games.

The Storm got the first big win in the rivalry, sweeping the Aces in the 2020 Finals. Since then, the Aces have taken control, winning the 2022 semifinals and the 2024 first-round series with a combined 5-1 record.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Season Stats

Even though the Aces finished second in the standings, they were only sixth in the league in scoring, with 83.6 points per game, eighth in rebounds with 33.5 and ninth in assists with 19.6. But during their 16-game winning streak to close out the regular season, they shot all the way up to first in both points per game and assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Storm were in the bottom half of the league in scoring and rebounding, averaging 82.1 points and 30.9 rebounds per game. However, their playmaking was among the best in the league, ranking fourth in the league with 21.3 assists per game.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Last 5 Games

The Aces hold a 3-2 advantage against the Storm in their last five meetings.

2025 regular season

Las Vegas Aces 90-86 Seattle Storm, Aug. 08, 2025

Seattle Storm 90-83 Las Vegas Aces, Jun. 20, 2025

Las Vegas Aces 75-70 Seattle Storm, Jun. 01, 2025

Seattle Storm 102-82 Las Vegas Aces, May 25, 2025

2024 playoffs

Las Vegas Aces 83-76 Seattle Storm, Sep. 24, 2024

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm 2025 playoffs schedule

Game and location Date and time TV Game 1, Michelob ULTRA Arena Sept. 14, 10 p.m. EST ESPN Game 2, Climate Pledge Arena Sept. 16, 9:30 p.m. EST ESPN Game 3, Michelob ULTRA Arena* Sept. 18, (TBD) ESPN2

* - if necessary

