Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score (Aug. 8) | 2025 WNBA Season
Two teams tied for the sixth-best record in the WNBA clashed Friday night, as the Seattle Storm visited the Las Vegas Aces with identical 16-14 records entering the game.
The Storm came in struggling, having lost three straight, while the Aces arrived on a two-game win streak.
Both squads aimed to climb the standings and chase homecourt advantage in the playoffs, with the surging Phoenix Mercury and the injury-hit Indiana Fever sitting just above them.
Below is the box score for Friday night’s Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces game.
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces box score
Seattle Storm box score
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Gabby Williams SF
16:48
5
1
3
1
5
20.0
1
3
33.3
2
2
100
0
1
0
0
0
0
-10
Nneka Ogwumike PF
16:29
8
5
1
3
4
75.0
0
0
-
2
4
50.0
1
4
1
0
0
2
-9
Ezi Magbegor C
13:54
8
1
0
3
5
60.0
2
3
66.7
0
0
-
0
1
1
0
0
1
-8
Erica Wheeler SG
13:42
8
0
0
4
6
66.7
0
2
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
Skylar Diggins PG
13:02
0
0
5
0
2
0.0
0
2
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
1
1
-13
Brittney Sykes
13:01
3
1
1
1
8
12.5
1
4
25.0
0
0
-
0
1
2
0
0
1
-14
Dominique Malonga
09:37
4
7
0
1
4
25.0
0
0
-
2
2
100
2
5
1
0
0
1
-5
Tiffany Mitchell
03:27
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
1
0
0
4
Lexie Brown
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mackenzie Holmes
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Katie Lou Samuelson
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Las Vegas Aces box score
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Kierstan Bell SF
04:52
0
0
1
0
1
0.0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-1
A'ja Wilson PF
16:33
18
5
1
8
16
50.0
1
1
100
1
2
50.0
2
3
0
0
0
1
15
NaLyssa Smith C
15:52
6
7
1
3
4
75.0
0
0
-
0
1
0.0
3
4
3
0
0
2
10
Jackie Young SG
15:49
7
4
3
3
6
50.0
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
4
1
1
0
1
11
Chelsea Gray PG
16:29
10
0
2
2
4
50.0
1
2
50.0
5
6
83.3
0
0
2
2
2
2
9
Jewell Loyd
11:00
4
1
0
1
3
33.3
1
3
33.3
1
1
100
0
1
1
0
0
0
12
Megan Gustafson
07:32
0
4
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
2
2
0
0
0
0
-3
Dana Evans
07:42
2
0
2
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Aaliyah Nye
04:11
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Kiah Stokes
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Game recap
Las Vegas set the tone early, fueled by nine first-quarter points from A’ja Wilson, and built a 23-17 lead after the opening frame.
Seattle found more rhythm in the second quarter, but the Aces maintained their pace and even outscored them again, 21-19, to take a 47-36 advantage into halftime.
Wilson tallied 18 points and five rebounds in the first half, while Chelsea Gray added 10 points, finishing the half with three free throws. For the Storm, Nneka Ogwumike, Erica Wheeler and Ezi Magbegor each scored eight.
At the break, the Aces were shooting 48.8% compared to just 38.2% for the Storm.
