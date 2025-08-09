Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score (Aug. 8) | 2025 WNBA Season

  • home icon
By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 09, 2025 02:56 GMT
Two teams tied for the sixth-best record in the WNBA clashed Friday night, as the Seattle Storm visited the Las Vegas Aces with identical 16-14 records entering the game.

The Storm came in struggling, having lost three straight, while the Aces arrived on a two-game win streak.

Both squads aimed to climb the standings and chase homecourt advantage in the playoffs, with the surging Phoenix Mercury and the injury-hit Indiana Fever sitting just above them.

Below is the box score for Friday night’s Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces game.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces box score

Seattle Storm box score

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Gabby Williams SF16:485131520.01333.322100010000-10
Nneka Ogwumike PF16:298513475.000-2450.0141002-9
Ezi Magbegor C13:548103560.02366.700-011001-8
Erica Wheeler SG13:428004666.7020.000-0001010
Skylar Diggins PG13:02005020.0020.000-000011-13
Brittney Sykes13:013111812.51425.000-012001-14
Dominique Malonga09:374701425.000-22100251001-5
Tiffany Mitchell03:2700000-00-00-0001004
Lexie Brown00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Mackenzie Holmes00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Katie Lou Samuelson00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Las Vegas Aces box score

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Kierstan Bell SF04:52001010.0010.000-000000-1
A'ja Wilson PF16:33185181650.0111001250.023000115
NaLyssa Smith C15:526713475.000-010.034300210
Jackie Young SG15:497433650.01110000-04110111
Chelsea Gray PG16:2910022450.01250.05683.30022229
Jewell Loyd11:004101333.31333.31110001100012
Megan Gustafson07:3204000-00-00-220000-3
Dana Evans07:422021333.300-00-0000002
Aaliyah Nye04:1100000-00-00-0000010
Kiah Stokes00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Game recap

Las Vegas set the tone early, fueled by nine first-quarter points from A’ja Wilson, and built a 23-17 lead after the opening frame.

Seattle found more rhythm in the second quarter, but the Aces maintained their pace and even outscored them again, 21-19, to take a 47-36 advantage into halftime.

Wilson tallied 18 points and five rebounds in the first half, while Chelsea Gray added 10 points, finishing the half with three free throws. For the Storm, Nneka Ogwumike, Erica Wheeler and Ezi Magbegor each scored eight.

At the break, the Aces were shooting 48.8% compared to just 38.2% for the Storm.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

