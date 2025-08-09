Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score (Aug. 8) | 2025 WNBA Season

Two teams tied for the sixth-best record in the WNBA clashed Friday night, as the Seattle Storm visited the Las Vegas Aces with identical 16-14 records entering the game.

The Storm came in struggling, having lost three straight, while the Aces arrived on a two-game win streak.

Both squads aimed to climb the standings and chase homecourt advantage in the playoffs, with the surging Phoenix Mercury and the injury-hit Indiana Fever sitting just above them.

Below is the box score for Friday night’s Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces game.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces box score

Seattle Storm box score

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Gabby Williams SF 16:48 5 1 3 1 5 20.0 1 3 33.3 2 2 100 0 1 0 0 0 0 -10 Nneka Ogwumike PF 16:29 8 5 1 3 4 75.0 0 0 - 2 4 50.0 1 4 1 0 0 2 -9 Ezi Magbegor C 13:54 8 1 0 3 5 60.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0 1 -8 Erica Wheeler SG 13:42 8 0 0 4 6 66.7 0 2 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Skylar Diggins PG 13:02 0 0 5 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1 1 -13 Brittney Sykes 13:01 3 1 1 1 8 12.5 1 4 25.0 0 0 - 0 1 2 0 0 1 -14 Dominique Malonga 09:37 4 7 0 1 4 25.0 0 0 - 2 2 100 2 5 1 0 0 1 -5 Tiffany Mitchell 03:27 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 Lexie Brown 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mackenzie Holmes 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Katie Lou Samuelson 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Las Vegas Aces box score

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Kierstan Bell SF 04:52 0 0 1 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 A'ja Wilson PF 16:33 18 5 1 8 16 50.0 1 1 100 1 2 50.0 2 3 0 0 0 1 15 NaLyssa Smith C 15:52 6 7 1 3 4 75.0 0 0 - 0 1 0.0 3 4 3 0 0 2 10 Jackie Young SG 15:49 7 4 3 3 6 50.0 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 4 1 1 0 1 11 Chelsea Gray PG 16:29 10 0 2 2 4 50.0 1 2 50.0 5 6 83.3 0 0 2 2 2 2 9 Jewell Loyd 11:00 4 1 0 1 3 33.3 1 3 33.3 1 1 100 0 1 1 0 0 0 12 Megan Gustafson 07:32 0 4 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 2 2 0 0 0 0 -3 Dana Evans 07:42 2 0 2 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Aaliyah Nye 04:11 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Kiah Stokes 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Game recap

Las Vegas set the tone early, fueled by nine first-quarter points from A’ja Wilson, and built a 23-17 lead after the opening frame.

Seattle found more rhythm in the second quarter, but the Aces maintained their pace and even outscored them again, 21-19, to take a 47-36 advantage into halftime.

Wilson tallied 18 points and five rebounds in the first half, while Chelsea Gray added 10 points, finishing the half with three free throws. For the Storm, Nneka Ogwumike, Erica Wheeler and Ezi Magbegor each scored eight.

At the break, the Aces were shooting 48.8% compared to just 38.2% for the Storm.

