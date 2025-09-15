Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score for Game 1 (Sept. 14) | 2025 WNBA Playoffs 

The WNBA playoffs tipped off on Sunday with high-stakes action, capped by the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces facing the No. 7 Seattle Storm in Game 1 of their opening-round matchup.

The Aces entered the postseason as the league’s hottest team riding a 16-game win streak, while the Storm had split the regular-season series 2-2.

Below is the box score and breakdown of the game.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces box score

Seattle Storm player stats

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Gabby Williams SF 16:27 6 3 0 3 4 75.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 3 1 0 0 0 -16 Nneka Ogwumike PF 17:27 9 6 2 4 9 44.4 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 1 5 3 0 0 0 -22 Ezi Magbegor C 13:36 0 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 1 -12 Brittney Sykes SG 10:30 0 1 1 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 4 0 0 2 -14 Skylar Diggins PG 15:16 0 0 1 0 4 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 2 -16 Erica Wheeler 15:29 8 2 0 3 8 37.5 1 4 25.0 1 1 100 1 1 0 0 0 1 -12 Dominique Malonga 08:57 2 5 1 1 8 12.5 0 0 - 0 0 - 3 2 0 2 0 2 -6 Tiffany Mitchell 02:18 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 2 -2 Lexie Brown 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zia Cooke 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mackenzie Holmes 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Katie Lou Samuelson 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Las Vegas Aces player stats

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Kierstan Bell SF 05:32 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 A'ja Wilson PF 17:54 16 5 1 5 10 50.0 0 1 0.0 6 8 75.0 0 5 2 2 1 1 22 NaLyssa Smith C 14:56 8 6 0 4 5 80.0 0 0 - 0 2 0.0 1 5 0 0 2 0 16 Jackie Young SG 17:54 6 4 5 2 3 66.7 2 2 100 0 0 - 1 3 2 3 0 2 22 Chelsea Gray PG 15:53 3 4 3 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 1 3 1 2 0 0 13 Jewell Loyd 15:00 7 2 0 3 4 75.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 Dana Evans 09:15 5 0 2 2 5 40.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus 03:36 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1 2 -2 Megan Gustafson 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aaliyah Nye 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kiah Stokes 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Game recap

Las Vegas opened strong with a 15-5 burst to start the game, carrying that momentum to close the first quarter up 22-12.

In the second, the Aces tightened their defense, holding Seattle to just 13 points and nearly doubling their tally by halftime with a 45-25 lead.

A’ja Wilson played at MVP level, pouring in 16 points in the first half, while NaLyssa Smith imposed her will inside with eight points and six rebounds.

For Seattle, Nneka Ogwumike scored nine and Erica Wheeler added eight, but three starters -- Ezi Magbegor, Brittney Sykes and Skylar Diggins -- were held scoreless in the opening half.

