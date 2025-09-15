Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score for Game 1 (Sept. 14) | 2025 WNBA Playoffs 

  • home icon
By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 15, 2025 03:00 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Image Source: Getty

The WNBA playoffs tipped off on Sunday with high-stakes action, capped by the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces facing the No. 7 Seattle Storm in Game 1 of their opening-round matchup.

The Aces entered the postseason as the league’s hottest team riding a 16-game win streak, while the Storm had split the regular-season series 2-2.

Below is the box score and breakdown of the game.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces box score

Seattle Storm player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Gabby Williams SF16:276303475.0010.000-031000-16
Nneka Ogwumike PF17:279624944.41333.300-153000-22
Ezi Magbegor C13:36010010.000-00-010001-12
Brittney Sykes SG10:30011010.000-00-014002-14
Skylar Diggins PG15:16001040.0010.000-000002-16
Erica Wheeler15:298203837.51425.011100110001-12
Dominique Malonga08:572511812.500-00-320202-6
Tiffany Mitchell02:18000010.0010.000-000002-2
Lexie Brown00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Zia Cooke00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Mackenzie Holmes00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Katie Lou Samuelson00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Las Vegas Aces player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Kierstan Bell SF05:32000010.0010.000-0000005
A'ja Wilson PF17:54165151050.0010.06875.005221122
NaLyssa Smith C14:568604580.000-020.015002016
Jackie Young SG17:546452366.72210000-13230222
Chelsea Gray PG15:533431425.01250.000-13120013
Jewell Loyd15:007203475.01250.000-11001118
Dana Evans09:155022540.01333.300-0000016
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus03:3600000-00-00-001012-2
Megan Gustafson00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Aaliyah Nye00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Kiah Stokes00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Game recap

Las Vegas opened strong with a 15-5 burst to start the game, carrying that momentum to close the first quarter up 22-12.

In the second, the Aces tightened their defense, holding Seattle to just 13 points and nearly doubling their tally by halftime with a 45-25 lead.

A’ja Wilson played at MVP level, pouring in 16 points in the first half, while NaLyssa Smith imposed her will inside with eight points and six rebounds.

For Seattle, Nneka Ogwumike scored nine and Erica Wheeler added eight, but three starters -- Ezi Magbegor, Brittney Sykes and Skylar Diggins -- were held scoreless in the opening half.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

