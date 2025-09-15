Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score for Game 1 (Sept. 14) | 2025 WNBA Playoffs
The WNBA playoffs tipped off on Sunday with high-stakes action, capped by the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces facing the No. 7 Seattle Storm in Game 1 of their opening-round matchup.
The Aces entered the postseason as the league’s hottest team riding a 16-game win streak, while the Storm had split the regular-season series 2-2.
Below is the box score and breakdown of the game.
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces box score
Seattle Storm player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Gabby Williams SF
16:27
6
3
0
3
4
75.0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
3
1
0
0
0
-16
Nneka Ogwumike PF
17:27
9
6
2
4
9
44.4
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
1
5
3
0
0
0
-22
Ezi Magbegor C
13:36
0
1
0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
1
-12
Brittney Sykes SG
10:30
0
1
1
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
4
0
0
2
-14
Skylar Diggins PG
15:16
0
0
1
0
4
0.0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
2
-16
Erica Wheeler
15:29
8
2
0
3
8
37.5
1
4
25.0
1
1
100
1
1
0
0
0
1
-12
Dominique Malonga
08:57
2
5
1
1
8
12.5
0
0
-
0
0
-
3
2
0
2
0
2
-6
Tiffany Mitchell
02:18
0
0
0
0
1
0.0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
2
-2
Lexie Brown
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Zia Cooke
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mackenzie Holmes
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Katie Lou Samuelson
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Las Vegas Aces player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Kierstan Bell SF
05:32
0
0
0
0
1
0.0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
A'ja Wilson PF
17:54
16
5
1
5
10
50.0
0
1
0.0
6
8
75.0
0
5
2
2
1
1
22
NaLyssa Smith C
14:56
8
6
0
4
5
80.0
0
0
-
0
2
0.0
1
5
0
0
2
0
16
Jackie Young SG
17:54
6
4
5
2
3
66.7
2
2
100
0
0
-
1
3
2
3
0
2
22
Chelsea Gray PG
15:53
3
4
3
1
4
25.0
1
2
50.0
0
0
-
1
3
1
2
0
0
13
Jewell Loyd
15:00
7
2
0
3
4
75.0
1
2
50.0
0
0
-
1
1
0
0
1
1
18
Dana Evans
09:15
5
0
2
2
5
40.0
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
1
6
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
03:36
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
1
0
1
2
-2
Megan Gustafson
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Aaliyah Nye
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kiah Stokes
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Game recap
Las Vegas opened strong with a 15-5 burst to start the game, carrying that momentum to close the first quarter up 22-12.
In the second, the Aces tightened their defense, holding Seattle to just 13 points and nearly doubling their tally by halftime with a 45-25 lead.
A’ja Wilson played at MVP level, pouring in 16 points in the first half, while NaLyssa Smith imposed her will inside with eight points and six rebounds.
For Seattle, Nneka Ogwumike scored nine and Erica Wheeler added eight, but three starters -- Ezi Magbegor, Brittney Sykes and Skylar Diggins -- were held scoreless in the opening half.
About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro
John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.
He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.
A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.
He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.