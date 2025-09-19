  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Las Vegas Aces
  • Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 18 | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 18 | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 19, 2025 02:39 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Game Two - Source: Getty
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 18 | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs. (Image Source: Getty)

The Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces crossed swords in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday. It was a single-game elimination scenario, with the Aces having won Game 1 and the Storm roaring back with a thrilling victory in Game 2.

Ad

For Game 3, both teams stuck to their usual starting lineups. The Storm began with Gabby Williams, Brittney Sykes, Skylar Diggins, Ezi Magbegor and Nneka Ogwumike. The Aces’ starting five featured A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith, Chelsea Gray and Kierstan Bell.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Storm picked up right where they had left off in Game 2, landing the first punch in a hostile environment. Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler combined for 10 points to help Seattle take a 19-14 lead into the second quarter. A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young scored six points each in the opening period for the Aces, but despite the duo’s efforts, the home team trailed after the first quarter.

The second half saw the Aces flex their strength and erase the deficit. Wilson and Young continued to dominate on the offensive end, while the Storm’s defense had no answers. On the other side of the floor, Las Vegas tightened up defensively, holding Seattle to just seven points in the second quarter. Their stellar play in the period gave the Aces a 33-26 lead heading into halftime.

Ad

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 18)

Seattle Storm

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Gabby Williams SF14:24245001000-123000014-3
Nneka Ogwumike PF15:1004001022100033100002-8
Ezi Magbegor C14:5925400101250033212125-3
Brittney Sykes SG10:201110000-00-112020002-2
Skylar Diggins PG17:541520125022100101230015-13
Erica Wheeler17:223837.51333.300-011311017-3
Dominique Malonga9:5104000-1250022020121-3
Lexie Brown0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Zia Cooke0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Mackenzie Holmes0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Tiffany Mitchell0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Katie Lou Samuelson0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Ad

Las Vegas Aces

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Kierstan Bell SF7:2502002000-0111100008
A'ja Wilson PF17:225862.5010347505521210132
NaLyssa Smith C15:281333.301000-04420003212
Jackie Young SG16:254666.7125000-0110000196
Chelsea Gray PG16:5335601110000-0112410079
Jewell Loyd15:131110000-00-1121121124
Dana Evans6:4202000-00-000200010-1
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus4:3201000-00-000000000-5
Megan Gustafson0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Aaliyah Nye0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Kiah Stokes0:0000-00-00-0000000000

Note: Scores are updated till halftime.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications