Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - June 20 | 2025 WNBA season 

The Seattle Storm versus Las Vegas Aces game is one of four WNBA matchups scheduled for Friday. On one hand, the Storm have been going toe-to-toe with most of their opponents. They are fifth (7-5) in the standings and are coming into this game off a win against the LA Sparks.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces have lost a step when compared to their stellar performance in 2024. The team is on a two-game losing streak and holds the eighth (5-6) position in the standings.

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Aces-Storm game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Fans can watch the game live on ION. It can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Storm (-141) vs Aces (+114)

Odds: Storm (-2) vs. Aces (+2)

Total (O/U): Storm -110 (o161.5) vs. Aces -110 (u161.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces Preview

This will be the third Storm-Aces game of the 2025 WNBA season. So far, the teams have split the first two games. The Storm first dominated the Aces, winning 102-82 on May 25. Las Vegas got its revenge on June 1 after defeating Seattle 75-70.

The Storm have hung their hopes on Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike this season. Diggins has been stellar, averaging 17.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Ogwumike has also been key, recording 16.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 2.6 apg.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces have relied on A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young. Wilson has lost a step in comparison to 2024, but has still been solid, averaging 20.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg and 4.0 apg. Meanwhile, Young is recording 18.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 3.5 apg.

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineup

Aces

PG: Jackie Young | SG: Jewell Loyd | SF: Chelsea Gray | PF: Kiah Stokes | C: A’ja Wilson

Storm

PG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Erica Wheeler | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Ezi Magbegor | C: Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Tips

Skylar Diggins’ points total for this game sits at 17.5, slightly lower than her season average of 17.8 points per game. She has been in good form and will likely surpass the mark on Friday. Bet on the over.

Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike’s points total against the Aces is set at 14.5. This is also less than her season average of 16.5 points. However, Ogwumike’s last game against the Aces didn’t go too well, as she finished with just nine points. She may fail to surpass the mark on Friday.

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces Prediction

The Aces are expected to lose tonight, despite playing at home. A’ja Wilson has missed the team’s last three games and will need to get up to speed if she’s back against the Storm.

Regardless of Wilson’s involvement, Seattle should be able to pull through on Friday.

Prediction: Expect the Seattle Storm to win.

