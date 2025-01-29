"See ya on the other side mannnn" - DiJonai Carrington can't contain her emotions after Sun trade Alyssa Thomas

The Connecticut Sun parted ways with longtime star Alyssa Thomas on Tuesday by trading her to the Phoenix Mercury. Reigning WNBA Most Improved Player DiJonnai Carrington reacted to her now-former teammate's departure by posting a short message on social media.

On her Instagram stories, Carrington shared an image of Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, who is also set to leave via free agency. She wrote a short message for the Sun legend, who led the franchise to the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022.

"See ya on the other side mannnn," Carrington wrote.

DiJonai Carrington shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: Screengrabbed from @dijonai__ on IG)

Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington were teammates for four seasons from 2021 to 2024. The Connecticut Sun made the playoffs in each of those four seasons, including a WNBA Finals run in 2022.

However, the Sun are entering a new chapter after they traded Thomas to the Phoenix Mercury. They acquired guard Natasha Cloud, forward Rebecca Allen and the No. 12 in this year's WNBA Draft. They also sent guard Tyasha Harris to Phoenix as part of the deal, as per The Associated Press.

Connecticut scored Thomas before she hit unrestricted free agency, so they could get something in return rather than lose her for free. The Mercury are entering a new era as well, with Diana Taurasi contemplating retirement and Brittney Griner signing with the Atlanta Dream.

While the Sun is headed for a rebuild and could be one of the worst teams in the WNBA next season, the Mercury could remain a contender with Thomas and Kahleah Copper. They are also linked with free agent DeWanna Bonner, who is engaged to Thomas.

Satou Sabally is also set to meet with the Mercury, as well as the New York Liberty. Moreover, Sabally is a core player, which means Phoenix and New York will have to trade for her.

Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington are playing in Unrivaled

Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington are playing in Unrivaled (Photo: IMAGN)

After spending her previous offseasons overseas, Alyssa Thomas stayed home this year to play for Unrivaled. DiJonai Carrington, who doesn't play offseason basketball, decided to join the 3x3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

Thomas was drafted by Laces BC and has led them to an undefeated 4-0 record after two weeks. Carrington, on the other hand, plays for Mist BC, who are the only winless team at 0-4.

Unrivaled was established to give WNBA players an option to stay in the United States during the offseason and earn more rather than go overseas. Stewart and Collier created a buzz with the new league, with all the games being shown on TNT and TruTV and streamed on Max.

